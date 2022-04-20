ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Allen’s 414-Foot Superyacht ‘Octopus’ Will Be Available for Charter in Antarctica This Winter

By Demetrius Simms
Robb Report
Robb Report
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08NYO9_0fEd5lAi00

Paul Allen’s megayacht Octopus created serious waves when it was launched back in 2003. It’s one of the world’s largest vessels, after all. Now, for the first time, the epic 414-footer will be available for exclusive charter in Antarctica .

The late Microsoft co-founder’s beautiful behemoth, which was added to the Camper & Nicholsons charter fleet back in 2021, will spend the summer in Central America, Northern Europe and the Pacific, before journeying to the Earth’s southernmost continent in late 2022. From here, the UK-based yachting company’s seven-day Antarctica tour will allow intrepid explorers to come face to face with some of the most breathtaking natural wonders.

Covering an array of notable destinations, from King George Island to the Gerlache Strait to Deception Island, the itinerary is packed with ski tours, polar plunges, scenic hikes and more. You’ll also have the chance to see Antarctic fur seals, humpback whales and penguins, while contributing to wildlife conservation with locally based scientists.

As you might expect, seafarers will be kept in the lap of luxury while aboard Octopus. The ice-class megayacht, which was designed by Espen Oeino , comes fitted with an array of glitzy amenities, including a glass-bottomed aquarium, an observation lounge, a pool, gym, spa and cinema. The vessel also sports two helipads to facilitate comings and goings, along with an array of toys and tenders for day trips and further exploration.

Jonathan Quinn Barnett ‘s interior, meanwhile, which was refit by Monk Design in 2021, comprises multiple dining areas and bars, along with an extravagant master suite, two VIP suites, seven double staterooms and three twins. Naturally, there’s plenty of space for the crew, too.

“She’s the perfect yacht to undertake such a voyage,” Jacqui Lockhart, head of charter marketing Europe for Camper & Nicholsons , said in a statement . “She’s well-equipped to host intrepid charterers off the beaten track with a fully equipped medical suite and dive center on board—complete with hyperbaric chamber—as well as a submarine and two helipads.”

Octopus has an impressive range of 12,500 nautical miles when sailing at 12 knots and can clock 19 knots when cutting through the sea at maximum speed. Allen, who was an avid ocean explorer, took the vessel to the farthest corners of the globe to further oceanographic research. Now you can make your own discoveries. Charter rates start at $2.2 million per week.

