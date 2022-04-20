Woolworths urgently recalls two popular milk products containing an 'undeclared allergen'

An urgent recall has been urged for two popular Woolworths milk products.

One litre Woolworths Macro Certified Organic Unsweetened Coconut Milk and Woolworths Macro Certified Organic Naturally Sweet Rice Milk have been pulled from shelves due to the presence of an undeclared allergen.

Food Standards Australia warned the products could cause a reaction to consumers who are lactose or daily intolerant when the recall was issued on Wednesday.

'The recall is due to the presence of an undeclared allergen (milk),' the alert read.

'Any consumers who have a milk allergy or intolerance may have a reaction if the product is consumed.'

'Any consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice.'

The products were on sale in selected Woolworths stores April 6-19.

The Macro Certified Organic Unsweetened Coconut Milk is only sold in Woolworths store in Victoria while the Macro Certified Organic Naturally Sweet Rice Milk is available in NSW and Queensland.

The unsweetened coconut milk has a best before date of April 3 2023 while the rice milk had a best before date of March 29 2023.

Consumers can return the products to Woolworths for a full refund.