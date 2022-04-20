ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympic superwoman Ariarne Titmus is set for a rematch with Tokyo foe Katie Ledecky as Australia's best take on Team USA when Duel in the Pool returns to Sydney after 15 years

By Steve Larkin
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

World swimming superpowers Australia and the United States will square off at a Duel in the Pool competition in Sydney this August.

The nations, who collected 50 swimming medals between them at last year's Tokyo Olympics, are revisiting a made for television concept last held in 2007.

Australia and the US will send 30 swimmers each to compete at Sydney's Olympic aquatic centre and Bondi Beach for open-water events.

Among the stars will be Australia's Ariarne Titmus, who won gold in the 400-metre and 200-metre freestyle events in Tokyo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kn6BV_0fEd5bLS00
Ariarne Titmus had all of Australia cheering when she won two golds at the Tokyo Olympics 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39hkMi_0fEd5bLS00
Titmus looks set to square off against her great rival, American Katie Ledecky (pictured) once more when Duel in the Pool returns to Australia

The woman she beat for the 400-metre title, America's Katie Ledecky, is also tipped to compete, along with Australia's Kyle Chalmers and his rival, Caeleb Dressel.

Swimming Australia (SA) says new race and relay formats will be among fresh bells and whistles at the meet as the sport seeks to broaden its audience.

The original Duel in the Pool in 2003 was held after Sydney's successful Olympics, with the last event held in 2007.

SA's chief executive Eugenie Buckley says the fresh format will blend a traditional points system with 'unprecedented' broadcast and pool deck concepts.

'Reigniting the Duel in the Pool will enable us to showcase the best athletes ... through a format that will bring fans closer to the action and engage the viewing audience like never before,' Buckley said in a statement on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UhWIB_0fEd5bLS00
Aussie Kyle Chalmers lost out to America's Caeleb Dressel by a hair in the final of the men's 100-metre freestyle in Tokyo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LCRRa_0fEd5bLS00
Dressel (pictured) will be out to repeat the dose in August, when Sydney hosts the country vs country concept again - including open-water events at Bondi Beach

The NSW government has backed the event while USA Swimming president Tim Hinchey III said the meet will help swimmers from both nations.

'The world's best thrive when competing against one another, and our teams have established an exciting history,' he said in a statement.

'We're proud to partner with Swimming Australia to provide our athletes with another world-class competitive meet and an incredibly unique and exciting event for the fans.'

The Duel in the Pool will be staged on August 19-21.

Comments / 0

