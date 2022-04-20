Society model Olivia Inge announces she's expecting her second child with financier Peter Davies as she shows off her bump in a blue bikini - four years after suffering a miscarriage
Olivia Inge has announced she's expecting her second child, four years after suffering a miscarriage.
The model, 41, who is a descendant of former prime minister William Gladstone, shared an image of her growing bump in a bikini on social media., while gushing it's 'a miracle' to be pregnant again.
Olivia told The Daily Mail's Richard Eden: 'Any pregnancy is a miracle,' and revealed she's already discussed baby names with her husband, financier Peter Davies.
She added: 'We've been looking down both our family lines to see if there are any names we like.'
In the snap announcing her pregnancy, Olivia showed off her growing bump in a blue bikini while lying across a ledge.
Olivia, who has modelled for Alexander McQueen and Vivienne Westwood, is already mother to daughter Jemima, five.
The former fashion star has since found a new career as an acupuncturist, and previously revealed she used to method to treat her daughter's cough when she was nine months old.
She told The Daily Mail's Sebastian Shakespeare: 'It doesn't hurt babies — Jemima didn't even blink. It's a really fast and effective way to treat them.
'The needle I used was 0.2 by 15mm, which is far less brutal than vaccine needles.'
'I treated a patient who was two, who was born with asthma — his symptoms all cleared up a week later.'
During an interview with The Resident, Olivia also discussed her decision to train in acupuncture, saying: 'During the Japanese shows, the make-up artists would give you a facial acupressure massage before applying make-up.
'I learnt to do it and would give it to everyone – my friends, boyfriends, in the clubs – it was lovely to give something to people.
'I love talking about it and helping people. My treatments are multi-faceted; they’re lead by acupuncture combined with massage.'
