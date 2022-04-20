Heidi Klum Embraces Militaristic Style Inspiration With Glam Details in Stiletto Boots for ‘America’s Got Talent’ Arrival

Click here to read the full article.

Heidi Klum made her way to film “America’s Got Talent” in Pasadena, Calif., yesterday in style.

Klum wore a navy green puffer vest dress with a black mesh top underneath. The mesh under-layer was a turtleneck that peaked above the puffer dress. The oversized puffer had plenty of pockets lining the front, adding to the voluminous exterior.

Klum accessorized with tan sunglasses and a green puffy tote bag on her arm. Her minimal jewelry kept the rest of the outfit simple.

The navy green palette throughout the look is a nice touch, especially when given the textural elements the two green pieces provide. The dress takes up space with its puffy texture, cinched at the bottom with a string like a hoodie. It’s an interesting mini dress, paired with a striking bag with similar material. Klum always invites a styling challenge, playing with certain textures and materials that can be hard to work with.

Klum stepped into stiletto boots with laced detailing and an exaggerated toe. The boot is sharp and sophisticated. The look is almost militaristic, given a further edge with the pointed toe and matte black exterior of the shoes.

Klum loves her fancy footwear , that much is true. The model has always been one to explore her wardrobe, never shying away from footwear of every shape and size.

See more of Klum’s style through the years.

