Green Bay, WI

Cheese Curds, 4/20: Packers get a deal on Watkins as other WRs begin holdouts

By Evan "Tex" Western
Acme Packing Company
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s all about wide receivers this week, both for the Green Bay Packers and several other teams around the NFL. For the Packers, it’s looking ahead to the draft to imagine who they might land next week as well as new information about their new veteran receiver’s contract. For other teams,...

www.acmepackingcompany.com

Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
Green Bay, WI
#Cheese Curds#San Francisco#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Wideouts
