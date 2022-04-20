Solar rep pitches panels to Bad Axe City Council

A solar consultant presented a proposal to build a community solar farm near the east side of Bad Axe to the Bad Axe City Council this week. The council will do more research into the proposal before deciding on approving it or not. (City of Bad Axe/Courtesy Photo)

With Huron County long looking at how to bring solar farms to the area, at least one developer has shown interest in building one close to Bad Axe.

Kat Webber, of Solar Ladies Consulting, spoke at this week’s Bad Axe City Council meeting about the possibility of installing a solar farm near the city, which Denver-based Sunshare Community Solar is interested in building.

Webber had first inquired about a 35-acre parcel of farmland along Pitt Road just east of town, while the city is also interested in putting panels on land east of Charlotte Street and north of the railroad tracks. The farm, if completed, would produce three megawatts of power per year, with the panels being 12 feet above the ground and following the path of the sun.

“We don’t want her to get too far ahead in case you guys decided it wasn’t something you wanted to do,” City Manager Rob Stiverson told the council. “Even though they sound like they are more than willing to actually have a completed lease here today, let’s just get the concept in front of everybody.”

Webber explained the program she is offering goes for 35 years and will pay the city $1,000 per acre of leased land per year, with a 1% increase per year. It would include a two- to three-year process to get everything in line before breaking ground, so Solar Ladies would offer the city $80 an acre per year in the meantime.

A power purchasing agreement with DTE would also have to be put in place, followed by soil testing, wetlands delineation, and a survey. Environmental reports from the federal, state, and local levels would be sought, with Webber offering to get in contact with the local fire departments to show them show to put out a fire at a solar farm should one happen.

Webber added that for projects they are involved with, they would plant pollinator plants that would only grow to the bottom of the panel height, which can help bees in the area. Visual barriers could also be erected if the community does not want to see the panels. Power generated would be transmitted via wooden poles to connect to existing infrastructure.

This would be a community solar project, which has not been established yet in Michigan. Power generated from the project would remain in the community, comparing it to a timeshare where a small business, farm, or individual could lease power from the panels during the lifetime of the solar farm.

“Everything that comes off of those panels that they generate, they come off your utility bill,” Webber said. “So, it’s a way for homeowners to not spend $50,000 to 60,000 if they want to get into solar. Small business could just buy into this, and it’s just right here in your community.”

Legislation allowing community solar facilities to the Clean and Renewable Energy and Energy Waste Reduction Act was introduced in the state House in April of last year, though it has not yet passed in either legislative chamber.

Webber also brought up how changes to the state’s Payment in Lieu of Taxes that include solar farms are making their way through the state Legislature. Such changes were previously approved by the House and Senate in late 2020, but were vetoed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in early 2021.

If such changes were approved, money coming from the state to Bad Axe for this solar development could bring in $3,500 per megawatt per year.

The developer would also be responsible for removing the panels when they have reached the end of their service life, costing them 10% of the value of the materials to remove.

Sunshare Community Solar has worked on projects in Minnesota and Colorado that brought power to 6,000 customers through community solar projects.

Council members had some concerns with the proposed placement areas for the panels, with the land for the proposed site containing a forested area, some hills, and former gravel pits.

Currently, the city of Bad Axe does not have provisions specifically addressing solar farms in its zoning ordinances. The Huron County Planning Commission has been working on creating a county-wide solar ordinance for the past few years.

Stiverson said he would go through the zoning ordinances to find any comparable items to have the development zoned as, such as an industrial zone. He would also present whatever lease the city receives to the city attorney.

The council voted to do additional research into this proposed project before approving it by a 5-0 vote. Council members Steve Perez and Nick Rochefort were absent from the meeting.