From Tony Abbott's VERY unsettling stare at Kevin Rudd to Scott Morrison getting a bit too close to Bill Shorten: The weirdest moments at Australia's election debates through the years

By Michael Pickering
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Tonight's first election debate between Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese poses the risk to both of an unpredictable, unscripted moment if past leaders' debates are any guide.

In 2013 it was then-opposition leader Tony Abbott's weird stare as he greeted Prime Minister Kevin Rudd for the first debate of the campaign, as if he was a boxer shaping up to an opponent at the pre-fight press conference.

And while Scott Morrison eventually won the 2019 election, one of the campaign's most memorable moments occurred during the second leaders' debate between Mr Morrison and then opposition leader Bill Shorten in Brisbane.

During a particularly willing exchange as the leaders stood before the audience, Mr Morrison approached Mr Shorten and appeared to stand over him as he made a point.

'You are a classic space invader,' Mr Shorten said as he moved away from the prime minister, to the laughter of the audience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WFi7x_0fEd49sG00
While Mr Shorten was widely thought to have won the debates in 2019, it made no difference to the final result as Mr Morrison narrowly scraped back into power

While Mr Shorten was widely thought to have won the debate, it made no difference to the final result as Mr Morrison narrowly scraped back into power.

The moment recalled Tony Abbott's pre-debate greeting of Prime Minister Kevin Rudd before the first debate in 2013, when he tried to stare out the Labor leader.

Commentators described it as Mr Abbott's 'Mark Latham moment', recalling the famous handshake between the ALP leader and then prime minister John Howard in 2004, which many thought cost Latham any chance of winning the election.

In the second debate the challenger for the top job, Mr Abbott, made headlines when he summed up what a lot of the audience were likely thinking by asking, 'Does this guy ever shut up?' in reference to Mr Rudd.

Even though most observers thought Mr Rudd won the 2013 pre-election debates, Mr Abbott went on to win the election, ushering in nine years (so far) of a Coalition government.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HVf0B_0fEd49sG00
In his pre-debate greeting of Prime Minister Kevin Rudd before the first debate in 2013, opposition leader Tony Abbott tried to stare out the Labor leader as if he was doing publicity for a boxing match

In 1993, then-opposition leader John Hewson was widely believed to have lost the 'unloseable' election following his underwhelming performance against Prime Minister Paul Keating in the final debate.

In 1984, Bob Hawke debated opposition leader Andrew Peacock at the National Press Club during the campaign but three years later, when John Howard was his opponent, he didn't agree to the meeting. In 1990 once Peacock was again the Liberal leader, Hawke deigned to do the election debates again.

The leaders' debates are not considered as significant to voters as they once did, with constant access to politicians' views through social media and 24/7 news considered the reason.

The 2007 debate between John Howard and Kevin Rudd, for example, was watched by 2.4 million Australians on free-to-air television, but by 2016, a 'leaders' forum' at Windsor RSL between Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and opposition leader Bill Shorten Prime, shown only on SkyNews drew just 54,000 viewers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X6Yma_0fEd49sG00
One reason audiences tuned into the debates in the 1990s and 2000s was 'the worm', introduced to gauge live audience reaction to what the leaders said

One reason audiences tuned into the debates in the 1990s and 2000s was 'the worm', introduced to gauge live audience reaction to what the leaders said.

John Howard's camp hated the worm so much they made it a condition of the debate that the Nine Network not use it during the 2007 debates between the prime minister and challenger Kevin Rudd.

Nine used it anyway, with the National Press Club forced to cut the broadcast twice as a result.

'There hasn't been any Liberal leader who the worm has liked,' Mr Abbott mused after the 2010 election debates.

Both Mr Morrison and Mr Albanese were expected to rehearse this afternoon ahead of tonight's debate to be held in Brisbane at 7pm.

The two leaders will face questions from a group of 100 undecided voters, Sky News said. Sky's political reporter Kieran Gilbert will moderate the debate.

It will only be available to watch for those who have a subscription to Foxtel, news streaming service Flash or the Courier Mail site.

While Mr Morrison can call on his 2019 experience opposing Mr Shorten, Mr Albanese will nervously enter his first leaders' debate during an election campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ckRhL_0fEd49sG00
Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese are expected to rehearse on Wednesday afternoon ahead of the first leaders' debate in Brisbane
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XielG_0fEd49sG00

