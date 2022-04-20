ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Shingles Developing After Some Mild Covid Cases

khn.org
 20 hours ago

A research paper says that people over 50 who had mild cases of covid are more likely to develop shingles within six months. More on other studies involving covid. People 50 and older who have had a mild case of covid-19 are 15 percent more likely to develop shingles (herpes zoster)...

khn.org

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

Symptoms from the new COVID-19 subvariant may be mistaken for spring allergies

Symptoms from the new omicron variant’s subvariant — named the BA.2 variant— might be mistaken for spring allergies, experts recently told CBS News. Why it matters: The coronavirus pandemic has hit a lull period in the United States. As spring emerges, the new coronavirus variant symptoms might be mistaken for simple spring allergies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
scitechdaily.com

Fully Vaccinated and Boosted Woman Catches COVID Omicron Infection Just 20 Days After Delta

A fully vaccinated and boosted 31-year-old woman tested positive for Omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2 just 20 days after having Delta infection. Researchers in Spain provide details of a 31-year-old woman who contracted COVID-19 twice within three weeks, in a case report that will be presented at this year’s European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Lisbon, Portugal on April 23-26.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Vaccines
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
State
West Virginia State
Local
Ohio COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Ohio Health
Waterloo Journal

Immunocompromised man with rare genetic disorder, who has been testing positive on COVID-19 for more than 7 months, is probably the first person in the world to be cured of the virus by getting vaccinated

The 37-year-old man, who has a rare genetic immunodeficiency, tested positive for COVID-19 for a period of 7 and a half months after he caught the Coronavirus. Health officials claim that he reportedly became the first person in the world to be cured of the virus by getting vaccinated. Health officials said that the 37-year-old patient wasn’t able to get vaccinated when immunocompromised people were invited to get the vaccine because he was still testing positive for the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Shingles#Statins#Ohioans#Filby
The Mint Hill Times

Arthritis Pain And Natural Treatments

CHARLOTTE – With so many people dealing with arthritic pain, any type of natural treatment is welcomed for pain relief. Luckily, I have treated, at Soothe The Soles Reflexology, several clients with Reflexology techniques, along with aromatherapy blends with the positive outcome from arthritic pain. The Centers for Disease...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
womenworking.com

Five Warning Signs of Atrial Fibrillation Everyone Should Know

Atrial fibrillation (AF or AFib) is one of the most common irregular heart arrhythmias. An arrhythmia is when the heart beats too slow or too fast. With atrial fibrillation, blood from the upper chambers of the heart doesn’t flow correctly to the lower chambers. Atrial fibrillation may happen in brief episodes or be a permanent condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MedicalXpress

Study: Older adults with rheumatoid arthritis still undermedicated, despite aggressive guidelines

Despite guidelines that call for early and aggressive treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, a new study suggests many older adults are not prescribed disease-modifying medications for their inflammatory autoimmune disease. Researchers at Michigan Medicine used the National Ambulatory Medical Care Survey to analyze all ambulatory visits for rheumatoid arthritis by adults...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ClickOnDetroit.com

Are you familiar with the symptoms of neuropathy?

Millions of people are going through life experiencing excruciating pain cause by neuropathy, according to the National Institute of Health. If you, or someone you know, suffers from this condition, Momentum Health Neuropathy Center may be able to help. Dr. Karen May, neuropathy survivor and founder of Momentum Health Center,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

What causes shortness of breath after eating?

In April 2020, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requested the removal of all forms of prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) ranitidine (Zantac) from the United States market. They made this recommendation because unacceptable levels of NDMA, a probable carcinogen (or cancer-causing chemical), were present in some ranitidine products. People taking prescription ranitidine should talk with their doctor about safe alternative options before stopping the drug. People taking OTC ranitidine should stop taking the drug and talk with a healthcare professional about alternative options. Instead of taking unused ranitidine products to a drug take-back site, a person should dispose of them according to the product’s instructions or by following the FDA’s.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy