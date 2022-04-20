ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Earth-friendly spirits: Six wineries and distillers leading the charge for sustainability

By Gina Birch
The News-Press
The News-Press
 17 hours ago

For Earth Day 2022, these six wineries and distilleries are leading the way for sustainability and ethical production. Here's where to find them.

Gina Birch

Special to The News-Press

With Earth Day coming up Friday, stories are being shared of environmental efforts and eco-friendly accomplishments in nearly every industry in an attempt to embrace this year’s Earth Day theme: Invest in Our Planet. What Will You Do?

The idea is that when everyone works together to protect our resources and improve environmental conditions, collectively, it can make a difference.

In keeping with this ethos, we turn to the spirits and wine industries where earth-friendly practices begin in the fields, transition into the distilleries and wineries, and extend to the care of the people who make it all happen.

Here are six brands and regions that make great efforts to invest in the planet and embrace the spirit of Earth Day.

Eco-conscious wines

When it comes to wine, Alsace is one of the smallest wine regions in France but ranks second in terms of biodynamic producers. The first Alsace vineyards to be certified biodynamic date to 1969.

Biodynamics is a complicated, holistic approach to farming that considers things such as the astronomic calendar (think "Farmer’s Almanac").

Wines from Alsace are known for being dry and floral with mineral characteristics. Jean-Baptiste Adam Les Natures Riesling 2020 ($26) is a good example of this. Crafted by a 14th-generation winemaker, it’s floral and a bit weighty on the palate, with lots of minerality and citrus notes. Perfect with sushi or a cheese tray.

In California, Sonoma County has the distinction of being the first wine region in the world to be 99% sustainable, and Sonoma-Cutrer is one of the leaders.

Sustainability regarding wine making, simply put, refers to practices that are socially responsible, protecting natural resources and the environment. Among other things, Sonoma-Cutrer places special owl boxes across its vineyards to provide homes for the birds that serve as natural defenders against other animals who eat vines.

The 2021 Sonoma-Cutrer Rose of Pinot Noir ($25) is light in color and bright on the tongue with flavors of citrus and red fruits. It’s a perfect spring/summer wine, good for sipping and with food.

In neighboring Napa Valley, Cakebread Cellars was the second California winery to achieve a Napa Green certification, a designation given to wineries that meet rigorous standards of sustainability.

Since the 1970s, Cakebread's family-owned winery has implemented green practices that range from farming and water/energy conservation, to extensive recycling. Its new visitors center features a green parking lot with permeable pavers that allow water to drain through an underlying gravel bed, filtering it along the way.

Cakebread's Vin De Porche Rose is a beautiful, deep-pink color; it's dry but refreshing with bright strawberry flavors. The sauvignon blanc is crisp and acidic with classic flavors of grapefruit and some melon. Both are ideal wines for Southwest Florida weather and cuisine, and both cost $30.

Environmentally friendly spirits

From Finland, Koskenkorva Vodka ($22) has been sustainably made since 1953.

The distillery runs on energy generated by its own bioenergy power plant. It’s also the first vodka in the world made entirely from regeneratively farmed barley. Every bit of grain used in the process, stalks and husks included, are recycled and re-utilized.

The result is a vodka that is smooth with underlying tones of vanilla.

You might remember actors Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley from "The Vampire Dairies." With the show over, the brothers on screen, friends off, founded Brother's Bond Bourbon.

As one of the most-followed spirit brands on Instagram, they use the platform to push for solutions in combating climate change. Since their 2021 debut, Brother’s Bond has donated $50,000 to Kiss the Ground, a nonprofit that exists to educate on and reverse climate change by changing the process of large-scale agriculture.

This bourbon is a smooth, all-night sipper. It has fruity, nutty aromas and is a little sweet in the mid palate, with pleasing spice on the finish.

Heading south,Mezcal Amarás claims to be the world’s most sustainable mezcal brand and is the first to earn the designation of 100% carbon-neutral.

The agave used to make Amarás is grown in the mountains of Oaxaca, Mexico. For every one harvested, seven agaves are planted. As much as 20% of each bottle sold goes toward improving the standard of living for agave farmers, their families and local agricultural communities.

Mezcal Amarás Espadin Reposado ($58) has that classic smoky flavor, but it’s not overpowering. It’s a bit nutty and good on the rocks or in a cocktail such as this Ponche Caribeno.

Recipe: Mezcal Amarás's Ponche Caribeno

Ingredients

1½ ounces Amarás reposado

¾ ounce fresh passion fruit with seeds or Monin passion fruit syrup

¾ ounce lime juice

1 ounce brown sugar-cinnamon syrup (boil equal parts sugar and water with a pinch of cinnamon until dissolved, cool before using)

Pinch of salt

1 cinnamon stick for garnish

Directions

In a shaker, add the ingredients and shake vigorously for 20 seconds. Pour the content over fresh ice allowing the seeds to pass for a better look for the cocktail, or double strain for a clean look. Garnish with a cinnamon stick.

Cheers to brands that Invest in Our Planet — on Earth Day and every day.

Gina Birch writes about food, wine and spirits for The News-Press and at thebirchbeat.blogspot.com. Follow her as @ginabirch on Twitter and find her on Facebook.

