ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streetsboro, OH

Streetsboro police warn of suspicious phone call

By Record-Courier
Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OabqR_0fEd3iax00

Streetsboro police posted on Facebook Tuesday that they received a report an individual called, claimed to be with the Streetsboro Police Department and asked for personal information and a monetary donation.

"The Streetsboro Police Department does not solicit for monetary donations," the post says. "If someone claiming to be with SPD calls you and asks for your personal information, you are welcome to verify that they are legitimate by getting their name, politely hanging up, and calling our dispatch at 330-626-4976 to be reconnected."

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Police warn of new phone scam after 2 Troopers killed

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvanians are being warned of a phone scam that is pretending to raise money for the families of two troopers killed Monday in a crash on Interstate 95. Pennsylvania State Troopers Association (PSTA) President David Kennedy warned about scammers reaching out to pretend to raise the money for the families of […]
HARRISBURG, PA
Jersey Shore Online

Police Warn Residents Of Ongoing Phone Scam

JACKSON – The Jackson Township Police Department is warning its residents about a recent phone scam circulating the community. On March 22, a resident told Officer Matthew Cilento that he was contacted by an unknown man who claimed he was a United States Marshal assigned to the Southern District Border Patrol in Texas.
JACKSON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Streetsboro, OH
Streetsboro, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

McDonald’s murder suspect now in custody

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — The suspect in the shooting death of a McDonald’s employee is now in custody, Lorain police confirmed to FOX 8. James Kimbrough III was wanted since January for killing the 24-year-old woman while she sat in her vehicle in the restaurant’s parking lot near the intersection of Route 254 and Abbe Road […]
LORAIN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Spd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WMBF

Police: 4 arrested after suspicious vehicle found in Lake City

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - A group of people were arrested in the Pee Dee after police found a suspicious vehicle at a bank parking lot. The Lake City Police Department said it received a call about the vehicle on Wednesday and found four people asleep or passed out inside. Officers also found drug paraphernalia and could smell “a substance consistent with the scent of marijuana.”
LAKE CITY, SC
WKRC

Driver charged with hitting, killing man on I-275

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A driver now faces charges for allegedly hitting and killing a man on the interstate in August. Simone Scott, 29, faces a misdemeanor charge of vehicular manslaughter. Robert Crouch, 30, from West Virginia, was standing outside his disabled semi-truck on the right shoulder located east on I-275...
CINCINNATI, OH
Record-Courier

Record-Courier

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kent, OH from Kent Ravenna Record-Courier.

 http://record-courier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy