Former Chelsea player Paul Canoville fumes at British government over Stamford Bridge ban on selling tickets as he reveals he cannot access his allocated tickets to pass on to his Foundation due to ongoing Roman Abramovich sanctions

Paul Canoville has vented his frustration at the fact Chelsea have to play in front of a smaller crowd at Stamford Bridge due to the sanctions imposed on their owner Roman Abramovich.

Chelsea are set to host Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday evening but the crowd has been limited to around 25,000 season-ticket holders compared to its capacity of more than 40,000.

The government's decision to limit the size of the Chelsea crowd came after Abramovich was named among seven oligarchs to be hit with an asset freeze and travel ban under UK sanctions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37qHDE_0fEd3HxS00
Paul Canoville has taken to social media to fume over the ticket situation at Chelsea
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iWU4I_0fEd3HxS00

The government decided to prohibit Abramovich from completing transactions with UK individuals and businesses due to his proximity to the Russian state.

However, they have allowed Chelsea to continue but under strict conditions that have been designed to prevent Abramovich from profiting from the club's activities.

As a result, the club will be allowed to finish the season as planned but only a select number of existing ticket holders - including fans with season tickets - will be allowed to attend games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1noMlJ_0fEd3HxS00
Blues owner Abramovich (pictured) has been financially sanctioned by the UK government

Canoville is furious with the government's decision to prevent fans and former players from attending the games. He referred to their decision as 'nonsense' and claimed it was impacting his foundation.

Canoville's foundation works with schools and youth organisations to promote confidence, well being, diversity and resilience through workshops and sporting activities in conjunction with partners.

Canoville took to Twitter to write: 'Tonight will see huge swathe of Chelsea members seats empty while Arsenal been allowed to fill out away section.

'Ex players can’t even buy our two tickets allocated. These go to my Foundation to support our work @NadineDorries @nigelhuddleston @GregHands. This is nonsense #Chelsea.'

He accompanied the caption with a graphic that read: 'Everyone has the right to be stupid but you are using it as a privilege.'

The decision to implement restrictions on the number of Chelsea fans that can attend a game came in March 2022. Speaking about the decision, Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said: 'Today's [March 22, 2022] sanctions obviously have a direct impact on Chelsea and its fans.

'We have been working hard to ensure the club and the national game are not unnecessarily harmed by these important sanctions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pozEk_0fEd3HxS00
Thomas Tuchel has admitted he did not know Chelsea have to play in front of a smaller crowd 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NvJnH_0fEd3HxS00
Only 25,000 Chelsea season-ticket holders will allowed compared to the usual 40,000

'To ensure the club can continue to compete and operate we are issuing a special licence that will allow fixtures to be fulfilled, staff to be paid and existing ticket holders to attend matches while, crucially, depriving Abramovich of benefiting from his ownership of the club.'

Despite being the manager of Chelsea football club, Thomas Tuchel revealed on Tuesday that he was unaware of the ticket situation. Once he was informed he called on fans to 'push a bit more' to make up for the lack of supporters.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, he said: 'Oh, OK. Erm, that is not an advantage because we want to play home matches and in general we want to play in front of a full stadium and the game is for the spectators and supporters. That's bad news, actually.

'I was not aware of it. Maybe someone told me and I forgot it! Let's turn things around, maybe everyone (there) is aware of that and pushes a little bit more. We lack quantity but we should not lack quality of support.

'Against Leicester last season after Covid, it was the first time spectators were allowed at the Bridge, it was like 15,000 and the players said it felt like a full stadium. So hopefully, we can be the spark that can bring everybody into a (better) mood.'

Person
Paul Canoville
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Roman Abramovich
Person
Nadine Dorries
#Stamford Bridge#Uk#British#Foundation#The Premier League#Russian
