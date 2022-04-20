Accused killer jailed in the murder of a Fort Worth teenager

One week after a teenager was murdered in Fort Worth, her accused killer is behind bars.

Police say a man named Arron Coleman was jailed yesterday and accused of murder in the April 12th shooting death of 17-year-old Roshanda Henderson who was found dead from multiple gunshots.

Detectives have not yet given any details on Coleman's connection to the victim or what made him a suspect.

