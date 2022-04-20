2 Killed In Route 9 Crash On Jersey Shore: Police

Route 9 Photo Credit: Facebook/ Freehold PD

Two people were killed in a crash that closed Route 9 for several hours, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 10:35 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19 on the 3400 block of the route in Freehold Township, initial reports said.

The motorists were trapped when first responders arrived, reports said.

The occupants were pronounced dead at the crash scene, police said.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

