ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

'We will never forget what you did today': Cristiano Ronaldo's family thank Liverpool fans for show of support after they sang 'You'll Never Walk Alone' at Anfield in tribute to Man Utd star's tragic baby death

By Dan Sales For Mailonline, Natalia Penza
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Cristiano Ronaldo's family thanked Liverpool fans after their extraordinary support for the Man United striker and his partner following the tragic death of their baby son.

The Anfield supporters sang 'You'll Never Walk Alone' in the seventh minute of last night's league clash between the two teams and joined fans of their fierce rivals in an impeccably-respected minute's applause.

Cristiano's Madeira-based sister Elma showed her emotion overnight by publishing footage of the gesture on her social media and writing: 'Thank you for this Liverpool. We will never forget what you did today.'

She finished her message with a heart emoticon.

Sibling Katia, posting from her home in Brazil, wrote: 'Way beyond football' against her own video set against the chorus of 'You'll Never Walk Alone'.

The sisters and their mum Dolores Aveiro also demonstrated they are placing their faith in God to help them overcome the tragic loss that has afflicted the family.

Dolores, quoting a well-known verse from the Bible which has helped many people through difficult times, wrote on her Instagram in Portuguese: 'Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding.

'In all your way acknowledge Him And he shall direct your Paths.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rutsK_0fEd35Rz00
Home fans at Anfield clapped and also sang 'You'll Never Walk Alone' during the seventh minute to Ronaldo and his family
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tDrxH_0fEd35Rz00
Ronaldo's No 7 shirt at United was also held up by some fans in attendance at Anfield in tribute to him and his tragic loss
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DvFlu_0fEd35Rz00
Reds fans stayed true to their word of promising to hold applause for Ronaldo, putting aside team rivalries for the gesture
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gpxhD_0fEd35Rz00
The minute's applause was impeccably observed with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp also clapping, he later praised the tribute
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J2dSX_0fEd35Rz00
Ronaldo's family thanked Liverpool fans after their extraordinary support for the Man United striker and his partner Georgina
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WxKeL_0fEd35Rz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F9UpX_0fEd35Rz00
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez first revealed they were expecting twins in October last year, posting a social media photo of themselves in bed holding a baby scan

The Portugal international and his 28-year-old partner announced on Monday night one of their twins had died.

They said in a heart-wrenching statement: 'It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away.

'It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.

'Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

'We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.

'We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

'Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.'

The couple had announced last October they were expecting twins and Spaniard Georgina revealed she was carrying a boy and girl in a touching video featuring their daughter Alana Martina, four, and Cristiano's three children Eva, Mateo and Cristiano Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fti1f_0fEd35Rz00
A post from a Liverpool fan page said they would hold the applause in the seventh minute and set rivalries aside for the night
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RqTDX_0fEd35Rz00
Ronaldo had scored a hat-trick in his side's 3-2 victory over Norwich City on Saturday and was seen walking off with the ball under his shirt in an apparent tribute to his partner and the fact they were expecting twins 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XEDqu_0fEd35Rz00
A statement from the couple confirmed the death of their baby boy as 'the greatest pain', but said their baby girl survived

The Man United forward did not feature in last night's match because of the tragedy.

A Liverpool fan account on Facebook proposed the idea of holding a minute's applause for Ronaldo and his family ahead of the game.

They asked for fellow supporters to clap during the seventh minute - in reference to Ronaldo's No7 jersey.

The post read: 'If you are lucky enough to be attending the game, please show a mark of respect to Ronaldo and his family by taking part in the round of applause which will be held in the seventh minute.

'Rivalries should be set aside in heartbreaking circumstances such as these. You'll Never Walk Alone, CR7 Jr.'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, whose team won 4-0, described the applause afterwards as the 'moment of the game'.

He said in a post-match press conference: 'My moment of the game was the seventh minute when the whole stadium showed pure class, so many things are much more important in life than football. We feel for Cristiano and his family.'

Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez have been supported by their relatives after the tragedy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V30kC_0fEd35Rz00
Ronaldo is seen (sat down with face to camera) with a man in a black T-shirt (left) who is a Spanish sports reporter friend of the footballer's called Edu Aguirre. They were believed to be a barbecue at Ronaldo's home in Manchester over the weekend
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s6ZgD_0fEd35Rz00
Ronaldo is believed to have enjoyed a party in the spring sunshine over the weekend with Miss Rodriguez and their friends

Miss Rodriguez posted a video of a family barbecue just hours before they revealed the heartbreaking news, it emerged yesterday.

She uploaded a video to Instagram early on Sunday morning following the gathering in the spring sunshine along with her sister Ivana and a Spanish sports reporter friend of the footballer's called Edu Aguirre.

The Manchester United star looked relaxed at the barbecue, which is thought to have taken place at his home in the Cheshire town of Alderley Edge, on Saturday evening and was wearing an Adidas training top.

Ronaldo had scored a hat-trick in his side's 3-2 victory over Norwich City earlier that day and was seen walking off with the ball under his shirt in an apparent tribute to his partner and the fact they were expecting twins.

Miss Rodriguez is thought to have given birth at a hospital in Manchester, given that Ivana – who lives in Gijon, Spain - was in the city along with Mr Aguirre and the journalist's partner Julia Salmean, who is close to Miss Rodriguez.

Ivana became a mother for the first time last November with Spanish boyfriend Carlos Garcia and starred in the recent hit Netflix programme 'I Am Georgina'.

The documentary told the story of her sister's rags-to-riches life, which saw her life transformed after she met Ronaldo while she was working at a Gucci store in Madrid in 2016.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Mum whose 14-year-old autistic son was allegedly 'assaulted' by Cristiano Ronaldo REFUSES to meet Man United star and insists pair 'don't owe him a FAVOUR' - as Merseyside Police continue their investigation into incident

The Mum of the 14-year-old boy who Cristiano Ronaldo allegedly 'assaulted' at Goodison Park by smashing a phone out of his hand has declined the Manchester United star's invitation to Old Trafford. Sarah Kelly, from Wirral, took her 14-year-old son Jake Harding to Goodison Park on Saturday for the first...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Merseyside Police confirm they have contacted the family of the 14-year-old autistic boy who had a phone smashed out of his hand by Cristiano Ronaldo, as they appeal for more information - but Man United 'WON'T punish their star'

Merseyside Police have confirmed that they have contacted the family of a 14-year-old autistic fan who appeared to have his phone smashed by Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Footage, which began circulating on social media after Manchester United's 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park on Saturday, showed Ronaldo appearing to knock...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Daily Mail

Tiffany Watson shares heartbreaking scan photo and snaps in hospital bed after revealing she suffered a miscarriage at eight weeks - as she thanks fans for overwhelming support

Tiffany Watson shared a heartbreaking scan photo and snaps from hospital after revealing she suffered a miscarriage at eight weeks last year. The Made In Chelsea star, 28, also thanked fans for their support in the emotional post - days after detailing her pregnancy loss agony on the E4 show.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Tennis' 22-time Grand Slam doubles champion Pam Shriver reveals she was in a 'traumatic' five-year relationship with her coach Don Candy that started when she was 17 and he was 50

The 22-time Grand Slam doubles winner Pam Shriver has opened up about a 'traumatic' relationship with her coach Don Candy that began when she was 17 and he was 50. Shriver is now 59 and works in punditry. She says she first met Candy when she was nine. He was her coach when she reached the final of the US Open as a 16-year-old amateur and, writing for The Telegraph, says she told him she loved him when she was 17.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man United
The US Sun

‘We won’t forget this’ – Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister thanks Liverpool for tribute to Man Utd ace after son’s tragic death

CRISTIANO RONALDO'S family have thanked Liverpool fans for their show of support towards the Manchester United striker and his partner following the tragic death of their baby son. The Anfield supporters sang ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone' in the seventh minute of Tuesday night’s league clash between the two teams and...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

'He has left us far too early, we will miss him so much': The Wanted star Max George pays tribute to Tom Parker at singer's funeral as bandmates unite in grief following star's death from brain cancer aged 33

Tom Parker's The Wanted bandmate Max George paid an emotional tribute to his beloved friend at the singer's funeral in south-east London on Wednesday. The Glad You Came star died on Wednesday March 30 aged 33 surrounded by his loved ones and bandmates, following a two-year battle with stage 4 glioblastoma.
CANCER
Daily Mail

Thiago Alcantara's performance against Man United was one Anfield had waited two years to see... the dazzling Liverpool star has the rare ability to play like he has made time stand still and is showing his worth

The true measure of how a footballer has played will always come from within the dressing room — the environment where nobody can be kidded. Harsh critics are found in a team's inner sanctum, so it gives you a sense of Thiago Alcantara's display against Manchester United that the initial reaction from some at Anfield, who have been around the game for years, was limited to three words: 'Oh my God.'
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang becomes just the fourth Barcelona striker to net nine goals in his first 11 games as he joins an elite club including Romario, Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic after lightning fast start to life in Spain

Not only did Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's goal against Real Sociedad on Thursday earn Barcelona three vital points, it also placed him alongside some elite company. The striker headed home from Ferran Torres' cross in the 11th minute in San Sebastian as Xavi's side claimed a 1-0 victory on their travels. It...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'Rivalry must be put aside': Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson sends a classy message to Cristiano Ronaldo following the tragic death of his baby son... as he describes Anfield's seventh-minute applause for the Man Utd forward as a 'beautiful gesture'

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has wished Cristiano Ronaldo 'peace of mind for him and his entire family' following the tragic death of his baby son this week. Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez confirmed their newborn son had passed away in a devastating statement on Monday, describing it as 'the greatest pain that any parents can feel.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United condemn 'completely unacceptable' chants from fans mocking the Hillsborough Disaster during loss to Liverpool and vow to 'educate' supporters about the tragedy in 1989

Manchester United have condemned the behaviour of fans who sang offensive chants about the Hillsborough Disaster at Liverpool on Tuesday as 'completely unacceptable'. Video footage has emerged of a section of United fans taunting their rivals over the tragedy that claimed 97 lives in 1989 during their 4-0 defeat at Anfield.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

341K+
Followers
32K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy