'We will never forget what you did today': Cristiano Ronaldo's family thank Liverpool fans for show of support after they sang 'You'll Never Walk Alone' at Anfield in tribute to Man Utd star's tragic baby death

Cristiano Ronaldo's family thanked Liverpool fans after their extraordinary support for the Man United striker and his partner following the tragic death of their baby son.

The Anfield supporters sang 'You'll Never Walk Alone' in the seventh minute of last night's league clash between the two teams and joined fans of their fierce rivals in an impeccably-respected minute's applause.

Cristiano's Madeira-based sister Elma showed her emotion overnight by publishing footage of the gesture on her social media and writing: 'Thank you for this Liverpool. We will never forget what you did today.'

She finished her message with a heart emoticon.

Sibling Katia, posting from her home in Brazil, wrote: 'Way beyond football' against her own video set against the chorus of 'You'll Never Walk Alone'.

The sisters and their mum Dolores Aveiro also demonstrated they are placing their faith in God to help them overcome the tragic loss that has afflicted the family.

Dolores, quoting a well-known verse from the Bible which has helped many people through difficult times, wrote on her Instagram in Portuguese: 'Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding.

'In all your way acknowledge Him And he shall direct your Paths.'

Home fans at Anfield clapped and also sang 'You'll Never Walk Alone' during the seventh minute to Ronaldo and his family

Ronaldo's No 7 shirt at United was also held up by some fans in attendance at Anfield in tribute to him and his tragic loss

Reds fans stayed true to their word of promising to hold applause for Ronaldo, putting aside team rivalries for the gesture

The minute's applause was impeccably observed with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp also clapping, he later praised the tribute

Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez first revealed they were expecting twins in October last year, posting a social media photo of themselves in bed holding a baby scan

The Portugal international and his 28-year-old partner announced on Monday night one of their twins had died.

They said in a heart-wrenching statement: 'It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away.

'It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.

'Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

'We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.

'We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

'Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.'

The couple had announced last October they were expecting twins and Spaniard Georgina revealed she was carrying a boy and girl in a touching video featuring their daughter Alana Martina, four, and Cristiano's three children Eva, Mateo and Cristiano Jr.

A post from a Liverpool fan page said they would hold the applause in the seventh minute and set rivalries aside for the night

A statement from the couple confirmed the death of their baby boy as 'the greatest pain', but said their baby girl survived

The Man United forward did not feature in last night's match because of the tragedy.

A Liverpool fan account on Facebook proposed the idea of holding a minute's applause for Ronaldo and his family ahead of the game.

They asked for fellow supporters to clap during the seventh minute - in reference to Ronaldo's No7 jersey.

The post read: 'If you are lucky enough to be attending the game, please show a mark of respect to Ronaldo and his family by taking part in the round of applause which will be held in the seventh minute.

'Rivalries should be set aside in heartbreaking circumstances such as these. You'll Never Walk Alone, CR7 Jr.'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, whose team won 4-0, described the applause afterwards as the 'moment of the game'.

He said in a post-match press conference: 'My moment of the game was the seventh minute when the whole stadium showed pure class, so many things are much more important in life than football. We feel for Cristiano and his family.'

Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez have been supported by their relatives after the tragedy.

Ronaldo is seen (sat down with face to camera) with a man in a black T-shirt (left) who is a Spanish sports reporter friend of the footballer's called Edu Aguirre. They were believed to be a barbecue at Ronaldo's home in Manchester over the weekend

Ronaldo is believed to have enjoyed a party in the spring sunshine over the weekend with Miss Rodriguez and their friends

Miss Rodriguez posted a video of a family barbecue just hours before they revealed the heartbreaking news, it emerged yesterday.

She uploaded a video to Instagram early on Sunday morning following the gathering in the spring sunshine along with her sister Ivana and a Spanish sports reporter friend of the footballer's called Edu Aguirre.

The Manchester United star looked relaxed at the barbecue, which is thought to have taken place at his home in the Cheshire town of Alderley Edge, on Saturday evening and was wearing an Adidas training top.

Ronaldo had scored a hat-trick in his side's 3-2 victory over Norwich City earlier that day and was seen walking off with the ball under his shirt in an apparent tribute to his partner and the fact they were expecting twins.

Miss Rodriguez is thought to have given birth at a hospital in Manchester, given that Ivana – who lives in Gijon, Spain - was in the city along with Mr Aguirre and the journalist's partner Julia Salmean, who is close to Miss Rodriguez.

Ivana became a mother for the first time last November with Spanish boyfriend Carlos Garcia and starred in the recent hit Netflix programme 'I Am Georgina'.

The documentary told the story of her sister's rags-to-riches life, which saw her life transformed after she met Ronaldo while she was working at a Gucci store in Madrid in 2016.