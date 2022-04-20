ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Poll: Voters favor masks, vaccine mandates in event of new COVID surge

By Nexstar Media Wire, Tulsi Kamath
KTLA
KTLA
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d5J9q_0fEd2yR800

In the event of another COVID-19 surge, Americans would largely support renewed mask mandates, vaccine mandates and even new stay-home orders, according to a new NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll released Wednesday .

The poll was conducted Sunday and Monday. Recent mask rule changes and lifting of travel restrictions did not factor into the polling.

Voters’ fears of the COVID-19 pandemic have remained virtually unmoved since last month, with 63.2% saying they were at least somewhat concerned about the pandemic, a negligible change of one point since late March. When asked which was a bigger threat — COVID-19, inflation, unemployment or crime — 20% indicated they still feared the virus’s threat.

“Whether you’re Republican or Democrat, whether you’re small-government or big-government, you expect a certain level of competency from your state, local and federal government on (virus response), and I think you’re seeing this directly in some of these poll numbers,” said Decision Desk HQ adviser Scott Tranter.

Which major airports still require masks?

This comes as many of the final federal COVID-19 restrictions were melting away. On Monday, a Florida judge said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overstepped its authority by enacting a national mask mandate on planes, trains and in transit hubs, a ruling that triggered an end to mandates across the country .

On Tuesday, though, the Department of Justice said it would appeal that ruling if the CDC makes a request .

At the same time, cases are beginning to rise nationally once again, caused by a mutant called BA.2, which is thought to be about 30% more contagious. The new variant prompted a renewed lockdown in Shanghai, China , that’s resulted in global supply chain issues and severe food shortages. Closer to home, Philadelphia on Monday became the first major U.S. city to reinstate its indoor mask mandate after reporting a sharp increase in coronavirus infections.

The CDC said Tuesday that 90% of all COVID-19 cases in the U.S. were made up of the highly contagious omicron sub-variant, and Reuters reports the seven-day moving average of cases in the U.S. stood at 34,972 as of April 16, up 23.4% from the previous week.

With that backdrop, large majorities of those polled by NewsNation indicated support for renewed pandemic restrictions in the event of a new COVID-19 surge:

  • About 64% at least somewhat favored new mask mandates
  • 59% said they’d at least somewhat support vaccine mandates
  • About 52% said they could get behind new stay-home orders that included ordering nonessential businesses to be shut down

As of Tuesday, the CDC reported 66% of the population has been “fully” inoculated with either one shot of the Janssen vaccine or two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer BioNTech vaccine. Only 45% of the country has received first booster doses, with nearly 50% of the eligible population opting out.

There have been more than 80.7 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States and more than 989,000 confirmed deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Read the full poll here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Do you still have to wear a mask at LAX?

A federal judge in Florida has voided the national mask mandate for travelers on U.S. airlines and public transportation, leaving many Southern California residents wondering if they’ll still need to mask up at Los Angeles area airports. The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention had initially announced plans to extend the mask mandate on public […]
KTLA

Arrest made after 2 men found dead at Anaheim apartment complex

An arrest has been made after two men were found dead at an apartment complex in Anaheim Tuesday morning. Authorities said a third man who was taken to the hospital after he was found at the bloody scene was responsible for the killings. Police first got a call about an assault in progress happening inside […]
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
CBS LA

LA set to remove COVID vaccine proof mandate

The Los Angeles City Council could lift the mandate Wednesday requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter many indoor establishments and large outdoor events.The city ordinance, which went into effect Nov. 8, requires people over age 12 to show proof of vaccination before patronizing indoor restaurants, gyms, entertainment and recreational facilities, personal care establishments and some city buildings.The law also requires people to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend outdoor events with 5,000 or more people.Earlier this month, the council voted unanimously to approve a motion rescinding the requirements, although individual businesses would be permitted...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Food Shortages#Mandates#Americans#Republican#Democrat#The Department Of Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Vice

Nearly Half of Republicans Now Think Top Democrats Are Running Pedophile Cabals

Almost half of Republicans and more than half of Trump 2020 voters think top Democrats are involved in pedophilia cabals, a recent YouGov poll found. While just 14 percent of respondents of all parties said that they have a somewhat or very favorable view of QAnon, including 16 percent of Republicans, the core tenet of the QAnon conspiracy theory has thoroughly infiltrated the GOP. The survey found that 30% of respondents said it’s true that “top Democrats are involved in elite child sex-trafficking rings,” and that the more conservative respondents were, the more likely they were to believe that.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Kamala Harris repeats same expression four times in speech loop

Kamala Harris has once again been mocked by Republicans and meme-creators for saying the same expression four times in succession. The vice president, who was speaking on Monday in Sunset, Louisiana, repeated the same phrase, “the significance of the passage of time”, four times in a row. Ms Harris said she had been talking about “the significance of the passage of time” with Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards during an earlier library visit that day, and again mentioned the phrase for emphasis. “The governor and I and we were all doing a tour of the library here and talking about...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KTLA

KTLA

46K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy