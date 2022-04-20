ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celina, TX

Celina asks resident to sign up for mobile phone emergency alerts

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 20 hours ago

Because of gaps in its emergency siren coverage areas, the city of Celina is asking its residents to sign up for Code Red and Weather alerts to give the city the capacity to deliver recorded, emergency phone information as quickly as possible when the need arises.

Now, the city has one primary large emergency siren at Fire Station Number One and a couple of smaller sirens in downtown Celina and at Old Celina Park. But, with the city's growth, those sirens can no longer be heard by everyone.

There are plans to install about two dozen more sirens but the smart phone warning alerts are intended as a supplement to the siren warnings.

On Friday, the city is hosting a Facebook discussion including the mayor, the police chief and the fire chief to discuss the issue.

KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

