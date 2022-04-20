ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheap coffee could soon cost $6 as cafes finally pass on Brazilian bean shortage price hike after two years of being scared they would lose customers during lockdown

By Ashley Nickel
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Coffee experts predict Australians will be charged $6 for even the most basic orders before the year is out.

Café Owners and Barista's Association of Australia president David Parnham said cafes have been eating a big rise in coffee prices for two years.

But that price was not passed on the customers out of fear they would lose already scarce business during the coronavirus pandemic.

'The rise in coffee prices in inevitable. Cafes have been charging the same price for the past four years despite increasing operation costs,' he told Daily Mail Australia.

'They were afraid they'd lose customers if they charged more but it's getting too expensive.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dKOCj_0fEd2lCv00
Cafe Owners and Barista's Association of Australia president David Parnham said cafes will soon charge $6 for a cup of coffee amid rising operational costs

Mr Parnham said coffee transportation cost five times what it did 18 months ago and now Australia's favourite coffee bean - Brazilian - is a rare commodity.

Recent droughts and frosts in Brazil depleted the coffee crops vital for creating Australia's expected espresso taste and drove costs through the roof.

However, Mr Parnham believes customers would be happy to pay the extra cost to see their favourite shops stay afloat.

'Australia is a global leader in coffee culture, we have been since the Greeks and Italians immigrated in the 1950s,' he said.

'Aussies are very loyal to their favourite independent café and love the taste of the specialised Brazilian coffee they sell.

'They would much rather pay a bit extra to keep the industry sustainable than not and see the flavour of their coffee change.'

Australians pay an average of between $4.50 to $5 for coffee in some cities, which is expected to jump to $6 before the end of the year.

'People want to pay a fair price,' Mr Parnham said.

'Cafes have stuck out through the pandemic and mass staff shortages. Now they need their loyal customers to help keep coffee sustainable.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rNdmT_0fEd2lCv00
Mr Parnham believes Australia is a global cafe leader and customers will be happy to pay the extra buck to see their favourite venues stay afloat

Dean Morgan from Morgan's coffee in the Blue Mountains said he noticed the price leap in recent years.

'Coffee raw material prices have effectively doubled or more in price,' he said.

'The main reason for this has been due a frost in Brazil that took out about 17 per cent of the crop and the time to replant and get a harvest is several years so we will see a structural deficit of coffee for at least the next three years.

'It's been the largest supply constraint in well over a decade.'

However Mr Morgan isn't sure if charging $6 to $7 is the way for cafes to go.

'Coffee is generally very cheap here in Australia with the average cup around $4 to $4.50,' he said.

'At $7 it will definitely impact on consumption so I think $5 is more realistic in the shorter term.

'Cafes and roasters need to educate the public around what they are buying. Are the cafés they visit buying specialty quality sustainable coffee or are they buying cheap under-grade coffee to keep the price low?'

However, Mr Morgan said Covid and supply chain problems would drive the price higher.

'Covid restrictions reduced the number of people in mills where the coffee is prepared to ship,' he said.

'Freight costs have tripled or more and added another 30 per cent to raw material costs.

'Coffee has gone from taking maximum three months to arrive from contractors to now taking more like six or eight months to arrive, which adds a holding cost.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tgCPi_0fEd2lCv00
Coffee supplier Dean Morgan believes the increase in prices is the chance for cafes to 'catch up' on profits 

Mr Morgan said it wasn't fair for customers to demand cheap coffee with so many cost factors involved for cafes.

'Coffee pricing has been very low for a long time and it has been detrimental to cafes,' he said.

'Every operational cost has gone up - staff costs, electricity, rent, delivery costs, packaging - takeaway cups, milk and milk alternatives, and coffee machinery.

'For a long time this has not been passed on to customers but now we are seeing a catchup in pricing.'

Ben Coster runs the Orange Pie Company, a NSW central-west hospitality business about 250km west of Sydney.

He said he already had to bump up prices to keep his shop open.

'Pricing for food and coffee outlets has been a sore point over the last 12 months and will likely continue to get worse,' he said.

'Between issues with shipping due to Covid and other factors affecting the price of produce, such as the recent floods, prices need to increase.

'Like a lot of businesses we are trying to absorb a lot of these costs without passing them along to the customer but have been forced to increase the price on a number of our items.

'The other cost is packaging, which due to global shipping issues are expecting another price hike in the next few months, including takeaway coffee cups, which is another hidden cost that will lead to price hikes on everyone's daily cuppa.'

Mr Coster said he hoped to keep prices low but it depended on the costs of supplies.

'At this stage we have no plans to increase prices in our store but ultimately it comes down to the suppliers,' he said.

'Without passing these costs along to customers, the changes will ultimately affect our staff hours as a way to keep ourselves open.'

Community Policy