Galesburg, IL

There's one less pizza option in town. This national chain has closed its Galesburg store

By Jay Redfern, Galesburg Register-Mail
 20 hours ago
GALESBURG — The on-again, off-again relationship between Galesburg and Papa John's appears to be off again.

The national pizza chain located at 1348 N. Henderson St. is permanently closed, according to a manager at the Papa John's in Canton.

Calls to the Galesburg Papa John's store are greeted with a recording that says, "We're sorry, but this location is currently closed." At the store, there are no signs indicating the business is closed. Pizza boxes remain in the store, however equipment is covered.

The manager at the Canton store said the Galesburg store has not been open since Sunday, April 10. The owner of the Galesburg Papa John's has not returned a call for comment.

In May 2019, Derek Holloway, the owner of the Canton Papa John's, said he was bringing a store back to Galesburg.

"I've always liked Galesburg. It's always been a good quality town and since they don't have (a Papa John's), I know it closed four years ago, we're looking to bring it back," he said, adding he wasn't involved with the company that closed the previous location in Galesburg.

Papa John's previously was located at 120 E. Main St. in Galesburg, but suddenly closed in July 2015 with no advance notice to customers or employees. At the time, DCT Enterprises Inc., which owned the local Papa John’s franchise, said through its lawyer that the Galesburg store was closed for financial reasons.

"It was not a financially viable store," attorney Alan Joseph wrote in an email.

According to PapaJohns.com, the company has more than 5,000 locations in 45 countries and territories around the world.

