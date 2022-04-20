ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Two Dead In Separate Night Shootings In Baltimore: Police

By David Cifarelli
 19 hours ago
A police car Photo Credit: Unsplash/Scott Rodgerson

Two people have died in two separate shootings that took place in Baltimore only minutes apart, authorities said.

Police responded to a shot spotter alert in the 1800 block of Ramsey Street around 8:19 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, Baltimore Police said.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male who was shot in the chest in the 300 block of South Monroe Street, police said. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators learned the victim ran and collapsed on South Monroe Street after being shot on Ramsey Street, police added.

Police then responded to a reported shooting in the 3100 block of Oakford Avenue around 8:55 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 40-year-old man who was shot in the head, according to police. He was taken to Sinai Hospital where he died a short time later.

Anyone with information about the first incident is asked to contact police at (410) 396-2100. Anyone with information about the second incident is asked to contact police at (410) 396-2100. People can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

