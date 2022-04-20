ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Score both a MacBook Air and lifetime access to MS Office for under $500

Most computers come with preinstalled office apps to offer you instant access to productivity tools and save you the trouble of having to buy and download them one by one. For Windows computers, you typically get the Microsoft Office Suite and for Mac devices, you usually receive unfettered access to iWork.

For some people, the only thing barring them from switching to Team Apple is its lack of Microsoft Office tools. If you’re considering making the switch to Mac but cannot fathom not having access to MS Office software, the Apple MacBook Air 1.6GHz, 8GB RAM 256GB -Silver (Refurbished) + Microsoft Office Lifetime License Bundle lets you enjoy the best of both worlds. With this deal, you’ll get your hands on both a high-grade MacBook Air and a lifetime license to iconic MS Office programs for easier and more intuitive project management and building.

The included MacBook Air packs superb tech features for a more affordable price point. It comes equipped with an Intel Core i5 1.6GHz processor and Intel HD Graphics 6000 video adapter for fast and high PC performance, as well as a 54W Li-Poly battery that lasts up to 12 hours. With a 13.3-inch widescreen TFT LED-backlit active-matrix glossy display and 1440×900 native resolution, it also lets you enjoy viewing any type of media much clearer.

The package, of course, boasts a Microsoft Office Home and Business for Mac 2021 License, which offers lifetime access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote. It’s rated one of the best Office Suites for 2022 by PCMag, and 4.5/5 stars on G2. With purchase, you get your software license keys instantly upon purchase, so you can get productive right away. You even receive free customer service for life, even when new versions of the software come along.

This laptop and license bundle usually costs $1,348, but you can get it on sale for only $476 .

