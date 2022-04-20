ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, MI

Family raising money for single mother shot multiple times in Warren carjacking

By Wwj Newsroom
 20 hours ago

WARREN (WWJ) -- The family of the 38-year-old single mother who was shot several times outside of a Warren gas station is asking for help while she recovers.

The Livonia woman, Joanna Withrow, remains hospitalized in stable condition but will need multiple surgeries to repair the damage from the shooting at a Sunoco on 8 Mile Road, near Van Dyke Avenue, last Friday.

Withrow's family set up a GoFundMe account to help pay her bills since she has four children and won't be able to work for the foreseeable future.

Joanna Withrow with her two boys Photo credit Jared Withrow

The victim's mother, Julie Byrum, wrote on the fundraising page that Withrow was shot once in the stomach -- rupturing her intestines -- and two more times in the leg, resulting in a "massive" amount of blood loss.

Byrum added that Withrow has a shattered femur and damaged muscles, so she will potentially need a skin graph.

Withrow already went through her first surgery, but the family said she is requiring a second one for bone reconstruction.

So far the GoFundMe page has raised nearly $9,200, as of 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Three people, including a high school student, are in custody for the shooting and facing multiple charges.

