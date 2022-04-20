ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Nothing to say? Humiliated Man United players (and their PR teams) stay SILENT on social media after Liverpool shocker - resisting the usual 'vanilla' platitudes after another inexcusable performance

By Isabel Baldwin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Manchester United's humiliated stars have remained silent on social media, with two players implying they were told to say nothing after they were embarrassed by Liverpool for a second time this season.

Ralf Rangnick's side slumped to a 4-0 defeat at Anfield on Tuesday, after losing 5-0 in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford.

The defeat has been met with a deafening silence on social media from a squad used to posting photos and messages after matches.

After scraping past rock-bottom Norwich at the weekend the Red Devils' stars took to social media posting the 'vanilla, sanitised messages' despised so much by Gary Neville.

However, there has not been a peep from any of the players - or their personal social media gurus - after the Anfield shocker.

The flops' silence extended to the post-match media, with all requests in the mixed zone either completely ignored or turned down.

Only two players - captain Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes - actually deigned to acknowledge the questions. The duo implied they had been told to say nothing as they responded: 'Sorry, I can't.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f5NvR_0fEd2YgM00
Manchester United players have remained silent on social media after their woeful defeat
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lcRwp_0fEd2YgM00
Mohamed Salah and Co ran riot as they embarrassed United for the second time this term
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sSH65_0fEd2YgM00
Captain Harry Maguire said he couldn't respond to questions post-match in the mixed zone

The Red Devils did not hesitate to celebrate their win over Norwich at the weekend, insisting they would keep 'pushing and believing' - yet, so quickly that belief has crumbled.

England international Marcus Rashford has consistently been vocal on social media and at the weekend insisted it was 'special' to pull on the United shirt.

Diogo Dalot wrote: 'Thank you Reds for the unconditional support no matter what. This win was for you. Let's keep fighting together.'

Bruno Fernandes posted a photo of him celebrating alongside his team-mates with the caption: 'Let's keep pushing and believing until the end.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVuVT_0fEd2YgM00

The players had thanked the fans for their support and claimed the weekend's result was dedicated to them but no doubt they did not feel their support had been rewarded on Tuesday night.

The players have so far failed to offer any form of explanation or apology to the travelling supporters who were forced to witness the Anfield howler.

Throughout United's miserable season, players have come forward to apologise following heavy defeats but have yet to emerge from their cloud of shame.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lVF4O_0fEd2YgM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RX6M1_0fEd2YgM00
The Red Devils have previously spoken out following heavy defeats this season

Following their disgraceful defeat to Liverpool in their own backyard, Rangnick's men posted about their frustration and disappointment as they tried to appeal to their fanbase by claiming to 'feel their pain'.

David de Gea insisted it was time for the team to react, while Fernandes claimed United could 'only raise from the series of negative results'.

Instead they have slumped, sitting sixth in the league and have been dumped out of the Champions League with the hope of returning looking slimmer game by game.

Following their 5-0 defeat to the Reds in October, Fernandes and David de Gea claimed it was time to react and stand together

United's cumulative 9-0 defeat against Liverpool was the second-worst in the club's history, only surpassed by the 11-0 over two games they suffered against Sunderland in 1892-93.

Rashford was also slow to react to their previous implosion against Jurgen Klopp's men but blamed his hesitance on his embarrassment.

'I can't lie you haven't heard from me on here because as a United fan I didn't really know what to say after Sunday,' he wrote in October.

'I was embarrassed. I am embarrassed. Our fans are everything and you didn't deserve that. We're working hard to try and fix this. We have to redeem ourselves.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cTNoZ_0fEd2YgM00
Marcus Rashford was slow to react to the first mauling by Liverpool due to his embarrassment

Neville has been scathing of how players do not control their own social media accounts to engage with supporters.

Writing in his column for The Times last November, Neville claimed the players were being treated 'like fools' because having a social media manager suggests they 'can't be trusted to be themselves'.

Neville said: 'There are characters inside the Manchester United dressing room that I greatly admire not just for their football abilities but their human qualities — vulnerabilities, resilience, sense of humour and all the things that make them distinct. I don't recognise them at all when I see some of their social media posts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jEH3j_0fEd2YgM00
The Red Devils were left disgraced after a 4-0 mauling at the hands of bitter rivals Liverpool

'I see vanilla, sanitised messages. I read apologies that don't come over sincerely to me or any United fan. I see half the dressing room posting almost identically-worded tweets like they are reading off a script. And not just at United.'

While his players have kept quiet, manager Rangnick pulled no punches in his assessment of their performance, telling BBC Match of the Day: 'It is embarrassing, it is disappointing, maybe even humiliating.

'We have to accept they are six years ahead of us now.

'When Jurgen Klopp came they changed at the club and lifted not just the team but the club and city to a new level. That is what needs to happen with us in the next transfer windows.'

