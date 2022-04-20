ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Improper NC absentee ballots in 2020? SBI probe of Meadows ongoing

By Jordan Wilkie
Carolina Public Press
Carolina Public Press
 19 hours ago

District attorney's recusal brings in State Bureau of Investigation to handle case of former congressman and Trump chief of staff, an investigation typically handled by State Board of Elections.

Improper NC absentee ballots in 2020? SBI probe of Meadows ongoing is a story from Carolina Public Press , an award-winning independent newsroom. Our breakthrough journalism shines a light on the critical overlooked and under-reported issues facing North Carolina’s 10.4 million residents. Please consider making a contribution to support our journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
Carolina Public Press

Most other states avoid hiring issues that plague NC DSS agencies

Some states prevent, remove or closely supervise unqualified supervisors in counties. Most states avoid the issue through state-managed social services. NC lags behind other decentralized states in DSS funding. Most other states avoid hiring issues that plague NC DSS agencies is a story from Carolina Public Press, an award-winning independent newsroom. Our breakthrough journalism shines a light on the critical overlooked and under-reported issues facing North Carolina’s 10.4 million residents. Please consider making a contribution to support our journalism.
POLITICS
Carolina Public Press

NC law setting minimum standards for DSS hires goes unenforced

One county faces millions in liability due to actions under director hired without meeting qualifications, despite having at least one applicant who met standards. State agencies say they can't do anything to stop this. NC law setting minimum standards for DSS hires goes unenforced is a story from Carolina Public Press, an award-winning independent newsroom. Our breakthrough journalism shines a light on the critical overlooked and under-reported issues facing North Carolina’s 10.4 million residents. Please consider making a contribution to support our journalism.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Elections
State
Indiana State
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sbi#Absentee Ballots#Nc#Meadows#State Board Of Elections
WJBF

Judge: Georgia voters can challenge Greene’s reelection run

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge on Monday ruled that a group of Georgia voters can proceed with legal efforts seeking to disqualify U.S Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene from running for reelection to Congress, citing her role in the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol. The challenge filed last month with the Georgia secretary of […]
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Wyoming News

Group files complaint with Secretary of State's office challenging legality of Rep. Greene's candidacy

A challenge to the candidacy for re-election of 14th District U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was filed Thursday, March 24, in the Georgia Secretary of State's office, claiming she encouraged and participated in an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. A spokesperson for the office confirmed the filing on Thursday morning (March 24) and said the complaint will be reviewed by an administrative law judge, who will rule on the merits of the complaint. ...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Carolina Public Press

Newsome to step down at Carolina Public Press

After more than a decade of work to found and further the mission and values of Carolina Public Press, Angie Newsome has announced that she will step down from her role as executive director by late summer or early fall of 2022.  During her tenure, Newsome has been the driving force behind the growth and […] Newsome to step down at Carolina Public Press is a story from Carolina Public Press, an award-winning independent newsroom. Our breakthrough journalism shines a light on the critical overlooked and under-reported issues facing North Carolina’s 10.4 million residents. Please consider making a contribution to support our journalism.
POLITICS
Carolina Public Press

NC counties struggle to find qualified DSS workers

Uneven resources contribute to lower pay for social services workers and directors in many rural counties, sometimes forcing them to hire unqualified people when no one else applies. NC counties struggle to find qualified DSS workers is a story from Carolina Public Press, an award-winning independent newsroom. Our breakthrough journalism shines a light on the critical overlooked and under-reported issues facing North Carolina’s 10.4 million residents. Please consider making a contribution to support our journalism.
ECONOMY
Carolina Public Press

Legislative leaders pin Supreme Court elections ruling appeal on obscure legal theory

'Independent state legislature' theory lay dormant for 20 years, made resurgence in 2020. Legislative leaders pin Supreme Court elections ruling appeal on obscure legal theory is a story from Carolina Public Press, an award-winning independent newsroom. Our breakthrough journalism shines a light on the critical overlooked and under-reported issues facing North Carolina’s 10.4 million residents. Please consider making a contribution to support our journalism.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Carolina Public Press

Appeal would seek to block more than 56k NC residents under felony supervision from voting

Lawmakers expected to challenge 2-1 decision from three-judge panel, which said law preventing registrations was passed with racist intent and is therefore unconstitutional. Appeal would seek to block more than 56k NC residents under felony supervision from voting is a story from Carolina Public Press, an award-winning independent newsroom. Our breakthrough journalism shines a light on the critical overlooked and under-reported issues facing North Carolina’s 10.4 million residents. Please consider making a contribution to support our journalism.
POLITICS
Carolina Public Press

NC redistricting litigation highlights importance of Congress making election law

Lawsuit challenges balance of power at the state level, but federal role remains unchanged. NC redistricting litigation highlights importance of Congress making election law is a story from Carolina Public Press, an award-winning independent newsroom. Our breakthrough journalism shines a light on the critical overlooked and under-reported issues facing North Carolina’s 10.4 million residents. Please consider making a contribution to support our journalism.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Carolina Public Press

Fayetteville Tech forms search committee for new president

Search comes after current FTCC President Larry Keen's earlier announcement he would retire next January. Fayetteville Tech forms search committee for new president is a story from Carolina Public Press, an award-winning independent newsroom. Our breakthrough journalism shines a light on the critical overlooked and under-reported issues facing North Carolina’s 10.4 million residents. Please consider making a contribution to support our journalism.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Carolina Public Press

Carolina Public Press

Asheville, NC
1K+
Followers
703
Post
318K+
Views
ABOUT

Carolina Public Press is an independent nonprofit news organization dedicated to nonpartisan, in-depth and investigative news built upon the facts and context North Carolinians need to know. Our award-winning, breakthrough journalism dismantles barriers and shines a light on the critical overlooked and under-reported issues facing our state’s 10.2 million residents.

 http://www.carolinapublicpress.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy