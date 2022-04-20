ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Get to know the 10 local restaurants competing in Louisiana Food Prize's annual Taco Wars

By Meredith G. White, Shreveport Times
 17 hours ago
Food Prize's annual Taco Wars showcases 10 local restaurants that are competing for the best taco in Shreveport and will be at the Municipal Auditorium on April 30th.

Check out the restaurants competing and the tacos that are battling it out for the grand prize.

El Novillo Carniceria

A locally owned store dedicated to providing great quality products like fresh produce, baked goods, meat and deli food is putting up their al pastor taco up for battle. Located at 2242 Barksdale Blvd. in Bossier City.

Ramirez Mexican

Authentic Mexican made with fresh ingredients which includes their taco chica which will be put to the test during the taco battle. Located at 6715 Pines Rd. Ste. 108 in Shreveport and 929 Westgate Ln. in Bossier City.

La Reyna Del Sur

Known for their street tacos, you can try their campechano and see if it stacks up against their competitors. Located at 3820 Industrial Dr. in Bossier City.

Mi Meza Latin Cuisine

Fresh ingredients and their personal collection of authentic family recipes passed down for generations is what sets Mi Meza apart and they'll be bringing their birria tacos to the competition. Follow their Facebook page to see where they'll be next.

La Potranca

This Hispanic-owned restaurant brings traditional and original recipes from all over Mexico and Latin America and they will be showcasing their lengua tacos at this years competition. Located at 1835 Old Minden Rd. Ste. A in Bossier City.

Taqueria El Eden

The locally-owned restaurant boasts traditional food from the south of Mexico and will have their shredded beef tacos competing for the grand prize. Located at 1236 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy in Shreveport.

Mi Mercadito

This Mexican convenience store has everything you need and serves up authentic home cooking including their birria tacos that you can try at Taco Wars. Located at 1630 Barksdale Blvd. in Bossier City.

Taqueria San Miguel

With a mission to not only bring great Mexican food but to also be a space to bring the community together and will bring their trompo tacos to go head-to-head. Located at 5000 Benton Rd. in Bossier City.

Taqueria Mi Palmar

This Mexican taqueria offers affordable and authentic food with friendly service. It's al pastor taco will be competing in the showdown. Located at 2847 Summer Grove Dr. in Shreveport.

Uneeda Taco

Catch this food truck all around Northwest Louisiana serving up traditional and non-traditional Mexican fare including their duck taco that you can try at Taco Wars. Keep up with where they'll be parked next on their Facebook page.

For more information on Taco Wars, visit the Food Prize Facebook page and don't forget to come out to the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium on Saturday, April 30 from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Meredith G. White is the arts and culture reporter for the Shreveport Times. You can find her on Facebook as Meredith G. White, on Instagram and Twitter as @meredithgwhite, and email her at mgwhite@gannett.com.

