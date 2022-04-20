Man Utd are BROKEN because ‘god-like’ players are ‘elevated above the manager’ says Gary Neville

GARY NEVILLE believes Manchester United have been “undermining” managers and pushing player power as he insisted that his old club are “broken” under the ownership of the Glazers.

The former Red Devils defender was pundit for Sky Sports last night and could only watch on in horror as Liverpool romped to a 4-0 win over his old employers.

Gary Neville believes Man Utd are 'broken' under the ownership of the Glazers Credit: Getty

The former Red Devils star had just watched his old club get hammered at Liverpool Credit: PA

Trying to assess the problems at the club afterwards, Neville was adamant that the issues are deep-rooted as he outlined his concerns for Erik ten Hag - the man set to be appointed United’s new permanent manager this summer.

The 47-year-old said: “Coming to the recruitment side, what they've done over the last 10 years.

“What United have done is bring players in with piano introductions like [Alexis] Sanchez or [Paul] Pogba. They've elevated the player above the manager at the football club.

“You go to Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City and the manager is the primary figure at the football club.

“They've undermined managers over the last 10 years at Man United by elevating the players to this god-like status and the players haven't performed.

“The players could do better, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could've done better, [Ralf] Rangnick maybe could have done better.”

Fellow Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness had argued that United’s problems are not because of the club’s owners.

However, Neville was adamant that the Glazers have allowed the Old Trafford side to fall apart.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

He said: “Graeme seriously. No owners of any good business in the world where the core activities of the business is failing and the cash reserves are being drained over the last three years through Covid, can you continue to take money out of a business.

“No shareholders, directors and owners of a good business, when the business is failing at its core activity, the cash reserves are being drained, there is investment required in hundreds of millions invested into the stadium and training ground and continue to take money out of the business. They can't do it.

“Fundamentally the club is broken on and off the pitch. The stadium is falling apart, the training ground is falling back to second rate compared to other grounds.

“The owners are taking £25m out a year when the club need investment.”

When asked to compare United’s current team to Premier League table-topping Liverpool afterwards, Neville also added that the Jurgen Klopp’s men were on a different planet.

He said: “United are a million miles away from that Liverpool team. An absolute million miles away in every department.

“There is not anything that you can say that Manchester United compete on with that Liverpool on or off the pitch.

“It was a sobering evening. We expected it, I think every Manchester United fan expected it. Not one fan came here tonight with any hope whatsoever.

“But you still try and build yourself up in that little half an hour pre kick off and you think ‘could something happen?’ But that team has nothing.”

Former Utd captain Roy Keane also let rip at his old club, saying: "There's no soul to this team.

"I’ve never heard so many players wanting to leave Man United, wanting to leave Man United."