ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Amy Speaks With Oculus After Son Purchased $200 of Fake Coins

By Morgan Huelsman
The Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eYaaK_0fEd2NDb00

Yesterday during The Bobby Bones Show (April 19), we learned that Amy's son made an accidental purchase of $200 in fake coins on his Oculus.

Amy found charges on her credit card from Oculus totaling $200. Her son admitted he was buying "coins" in the game, but thought they were fake and just in the game. He didn't realize it was equating to real life money. Listener Chuck in Boston called into the show and asked why we all thought it was Oculus' responsibility to refund the money. Amy acknowledged that it wasn't their responsibility, but it's definitely worth calling them about to explain the situation since it was an accident.

She ended up calling Oculus and they were really kind about the situation. They refunded the $200 and then suggested Amy change her pin code so that her son doesn't have access to make purchases again.

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

If Someone Sends You This On Facebook Messenger, Don't Click The Link

A phishing scam is doing the rounds on Facebook Messenger – and it uses just four words to trick people into sharing their details. The scam is spread from compromised accounts of friends and family and has an innocuous message: “look what I found.” It is followed not by a cute picture of a raccoon in a party hat, but by a link.
INTERNET
Sourcing Journal

Ikea Makes Buy Back & Resell Permanent

Click here to read the full article. Consumers visiting 37 of Ikea’s U.S. stores can take advantage of the circularity initiative. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalPacsun and Wrangler Venture Into ResaleCool Blues Color Frontgate's Newest CollectionThese High Point Market Trends Are Shaping the Future of HomeBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oculus#Coins#Boston#Radioamy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
People

Amy Schumer Shares Hilarious Photo of Son Gene, 2, Climbing on Her While Working from Home

Amy Schumer is giving a hilarious look at life at home with a toddler. On Thursday, the 40-year-old actress and comedian shared a photo on Instagram of her 2-year-old son Gene David, whom she shares with husband Chris Fischer. In the snap, Schumer — who is set to co-host the 94th annual Academy Awards — sat at her laptop struggling to prepare for the Oscars as Gene climbed on her head.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Netflix users complain about streaming service’s ‘nasty’ new feature that blocks screenshots

Netflix has attracted criticism for apparently blocking the ability to take screenshots on the interface. In recent days, subscribers have complained that they are no longer able to take screenshots while watching shows or films on Netflix.The streaming giant, however, does not block screenshots. Many web browsers have what is called Digital Rights Management (DRM), which protects and restricts screenshotting or any other capturing of movies or TV shows. It is unclear when exactly DRM was rolled out for individual browsers. At the time of writing, it is not possible to screenshot Netflix on Chrome or Safari. The...
TV SHOWS
Daily Mail

Woman leaves the internet in stitches after complaining that her boyfriend is 'spending all his free time' digging a TUNNEL on a property he inherited - revealing he's spent A YEAR on project with no end in sight

Social media users are abuzz over one woman's bizarre relationship problem: Her boyfriend spends nearly all of his free time digging a tunnel on his property. The 27-year-old woman posted anonymously on Reddit, writing that her 31-year-old boyfriend has spent about a year working on his 'remarkably deep' tunnel — and while he is always 'happy' when he comes home from hours of digging, she's worried about his physical safety and mental health.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news

Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Flip or Flop Star Christina Hall’s Husband Defends Her After News About Their Secret Wedding Breaks

As much as it’s pretty clear that loads of people would love to be famous (even if only for a short time), it’s also obvious that living part of your life very publicly would probably be difficult. Your every move would be commented on and judged by strangers who don’t know the full story and may not have your best interest at heart. For nearly a full decade now, former Flip or Flop star Christina Hall has known what it’s like to deal with rumors, and now her new husband has come to her defense after news about their secret wedding broke.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Bobby Bones Show

The Bobby Bones Show

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
681K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bobby Bones Show with Bobby, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie and the whole crew!

 https://bobbybones.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy