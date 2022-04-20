1 dead, 2 wounded in 7th Ward shooting

The NOPD is investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday evening at the intersection of Allen and North Rocheblave streets that left one man dead and two women injured.

“At about 6:43 p.m., NOPD Fifth District officers responded to a call of shots fired at the location. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject and a female subject, both having sustained gunshot wounds. The male victim was unresponsive and was declared deceased at the scene. The female victim was transported via EMS to a local hospital for treatment,” said an NOPD report.

During the investigation, detectives learned of a third victim, a teen female, who arrived by private conveyance to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot graze wound. She too was shot in the same shooting.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify who may be responsible for this incident, as well as a motive. No additional details are currently available.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Stephanie Gray at 504-658-5300, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.