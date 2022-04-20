ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Winter storm leaves nearly 200K without power across New York

By Isabella Colello
 19 hours ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Hundreds were left in the dark on Tuesday following the late April winter storm that hit most of New York State.

The storm dumped heavy, wet snow across Upstate New York and left 195,000 households without power on April 19. Parts of the North Country, Mohawk Valley and Capital Region felt the heaviest impacts as snow accumulations exceeded one foot in some locations.

Additionally, the Department of Public Service received reports of significant tree damage throughout these regions and the Southern Tier. As of Tuesday night, damage assessment crews from utility companies were working to determine the extent of pole and conductor damage.

Both National Grid and NYSEG confirmed that they secured over 1,000 additional line personnel and shifted resources into affected areas.

However, to increase responses, Governor Kathy Hochul activated the State Emergency Operations Center in Albany. Following this activation, staff from multiple agencies and the Office of Emergency Management began working to coordinate requests for assistance from local governments.

“Our State Emergency Operations Center continues to work closely with impacted local governments to help clear damage and get power and heat back on,” Governor Hochul said in a press release. “As crews work through the night and into the morning, I encourage people living in impacted areas to make a plan for the next two to three days, use caution with alternative heat sources, take their time shoveling heavy snow, and check in on neighbors.”

Total solar eclipse: Rochester plunges into darkness April 8, 2024

Governor Hochul added that State agencies will continue to coordinate response activities and offer assistance to counties under local State of Emergency. As of April 19, this included Broome, Chenango, Hamilton, Herkimer and Ostego counties.

Check the status of local outages in the map below:

