Must be taking the pee! Bizarre bathroom signs claim women only think about shopping and men are 'noise with dirt on'
By Jessica Summers For Mailonline
Daily Mail
2 days ago
Rushing to the toilet in a moment of desperation is bad enough, never mind if the loo signs are so obscure no one can tell which to use.
Social media users shared snaps of the most confusing toilet door signs from around the world, with the best examples collated in a gallery byHealth and Wellness News.
One establishment used mermaid signs to mark the ladies and cowboys for the men's, while another showed a woman with a thought bubble saying 'shopping' alongside a man thinking about football to indicate which door to walk through.
Elsewhere, another door suggested that women's should 'smile' to celebrate losing weight, while an equally offensive sign described girls as 'a giggle with some sass'.
