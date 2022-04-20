ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Breakdown and Picks

By Josh Chandler
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PGA returns to Louisiana this week for the unique team event at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Several weeks ago we were treated to the WGC-Dell Match Play in Austin, one of the more unique events on the PGA’s annual schedule. This week the PGA once again mixes it...

Yardbarker

Zurich Classic First Round Leader Prediction (Billy Horschel and Sam Burns Will Bring it on Thursday)

One of the most fun golf bets to make in a tournament is wagering on who will be leading after the first round. These bets will offer a bigger payout for some big name golfers, and it gives you a chance to bet on a few golfers that you'd normally stay away from. Also, you only need to watch to first round of the tournament to find out if your bet cashes.
GOLF
Yardbarker

PGA 2022: Zurich Classic betting preview

Things are a little different this week with the Zurich Classic in New Orleans being a team event. They are not the favorites but last year's winners, Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman are in the field. They are definitely a good bet. Given the format is different than other events,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

After Augusta National heartache, Latanna Stone and Ingrid Lindblad lead LSU to first SEC title in 30 years

Latanna Stone still can’t get over the response. Just recently the LSU junior received two letters in the mail from admirers who appreciated how she handled a tough loss at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. Even that night after the round, a surprise direct message from Maria Fassi on social media had her in shock.
AUGUSTA, GA
CBS Sports

2022 Zurich Classic fantasy picks, rankings, sleepers: Golf expert says fade Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman

The PGA Tour's best are teaming up and looking for success this week in New Orleans when the 2022 Zurich Classic tees off Thursday. The Zurich Classic became a team event in 2017, and TPC Louisiana plays as one of the easiest courses on the PGA Tour, so the best-ball and alternate-shot tournament is a treat for players and fans. Ryan Palmer, who won the event in 2019 alongside Jon Rahm, has found another top-tier partner in world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. And Cameron Smith, who faltered on the final day as Scheffler won the Masters two weeks ago, will be back alongside Marc Leishman as they try to defend their 2021 title. Top-five players Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland are joining forces and are an 8-1 co-favorite along with Patrick Cantlay-Xander Schauffele in the latest Zurich Classic odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Smith and Leishman are listed at 9-1, while Scheffler and Palmer are 11-1.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Did Ryan Palmer's photoshop skills help land him his latest World No. 1 partner at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans?

It’s safe to say that Ryan Palmer was never afraid of approaching the prettiest girl in school and asking her to dance. Since the Zurich Classic of New Orleans switched from the typical 72-hole stroke-play individual format to a two-man team competition in 2017, Palmer has partnered with Jordan Spieth (2017-18), Jon Rahm (2019, 2021) and this week, he will play with fellow Texas native, reigning World No. 1 and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler for the first time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
