2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Breakdown and Picks

The PGA Tour's best are teaming up and looking for success this week in New Orleans when the 2022 Zurich Classic tees off Thursday. The Zurich Classic became a team event in 2017, and TPC Louisiana plays as one of the easiest courses on the PGA Tour, so the best-ball and alternate-shot tournament is a treat for players and fans. Ryan Palmer, who won the event in 2019 alongside Jon Rahm, has found another top-tier partner in world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. And Cameron Smith, who faltered on the final day as Scheffler won the Masters two weeks ago, will be back alongside Marc Leishman as they try to defend their 2021 title. Top-five players Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland are joining forces and are an 8-1 co-favorite along with Patrick Cantlay-Xander Schauffele in the latest Zurich Classic odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Smith and Leishman are listed at 9-1, while Scheffler and Palmer are 11-1.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO