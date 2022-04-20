ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camarillo, CA

Housing development on Camarillo Springs Golf Course faces set back

By Brian J. Varela, Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G9GnK_0fEd1jY600

A proposed housing development that would shorten the 18-hole Camarillo Springs Golf Course may not be up to par.

Councilman Tony Trembley said at last week’s City Council he will direct staff to schedule a discussion on the possibility of rescinding a general plan amendment to redesignate 31 acres of the golf course to low-medium density residential.

Called the Greens at Camarillo Springs, the project would convert the property into 248 senior, single-family residential homes. The remaining 151 acres will be reduced to 12-hole golf course with additional amenities and improvements.

Over 20 members of the public addressed the council last week and another 25 written comments were submitted ahead of the meeting. Comments were overwhelmingly against the development.

"I would lose my view," wrote Joyce Maggio, a 21-year Camarillo Springs resident in her opposition. "All the animals would disappear. My home would (definitely) lose value, and from what I can tell, I will not have the lake for a backyard as promised."

At future meeting, the City Council will discuss whether to hold a public hearing to take action in favor or opposition of the amendment moving forward. The date has not yet been set.

New Urban West, Inc., the project developer, submitted an application to amend the general plan in late 2017 and submitted accompanying documents in the following years. A draft Environmental Impact Report was released for a 45-day public comment period in 2020, which drew 84 public comments, according to a staff report.

City staff shared public concerns over the developer’s proposed drainage and flood protection plan. As a result, Kasraie Consulting was hired to perform an independent review.

The Ventura-based firm found the plan to be “inadequate.”

“When we reviewed that master plan drainage plan report, we found the study to be somewhat incomplete and not up to the right level of hydrology standards,” said Hassan Kasraie, of Kasraie Consulting, last week.

After working with Kasraie Consulting, the developer submitted an updated drainage plan, which addressed the firm’s concerns.

However, Kasraie said the area is still at risk of flooding.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency uses a 100-year flood map to determine water levels during a significant flooding event. According to the agency, such an event has a 1% chance of happening each year.

In the Camarillo Springs area, the flood zone includes areas near the Conejo Creek and a large portion of the nearby agricultural fields, according to city documents. The flood zone also extends into the golf course and could reach over 150 homes, according to city documents.

The proposed housing development would raise 34 acres of the golf course, which would act as a flood barrier.

Trembley, who had previously supported the project, had a list of questions and concerns on the updated drainage report.

He drew attention to a small lake located at the north end of Margarita Avenue that would increase in size under the drainage plan.

Kasraie said he was concerned about the lack of an emergency spillway for the lake and its use of a flap gate system to regulate the lake's water levels.

If the flaps were to get jammed opened, the water levels in the creek and lake would equalize, raising the lake levels during a major flooding event. Flood waters could spill into the surrounding neighborhood, Kasraie said.

In his report, Kasraie notes that a separation flood wall between the lake and creek could breach in a 500-year flooding event, resulting in the flooding of current and proposed homes.

A 500-year flood event has a 0.2% chance of occurring each year, according to FEMA.

Jonathan Frankel, a New Urban West project manager, said last week Kasraie’s review of the flood and drainage plan stated it would work as intended. He said the company couldn’t design a system that was devoid of risk, but there was a “tremendous risk of doing nothing.”

“Everyone will be made safer as a result of the plan,” Frankel.

The Santa Monica-based developer has built over 4,000 homes in Ventura County, according to Frankel.

'We know it's an issue':County aims to scale back café's presence in airport park

John Gardner, a Camarillo Springs resident, spoke in favor of the project. Like Frankel, he questioned what would happen to the area during a major flooding event if nothing was done. He suggested the city work with the developer, who will use private funding to make the area flood resistant.

"If you've got a willing developer who is willing to, and they have already shown their willingness to work with the experts, to design and redesign and add millions of more dollars of costs to the project to be able to make this project safer," Gardner said.

Those opposed to the project spoke on a variety of topics, such as the drainage plan, reduction of the golf course and the environmental impact to the area. They also noted the additional traffic that would make it more difficult to evacuate.

"When our area was forced to mandatory evacuate in the last fire, it was complete panic," said 22-year Camarillo Springs resident Bryan McCall in a written statement. "People driving on the wrong side of Adohr Lane and the dirt roadway next to the fields. Craziness is the only word to describe our experience."

Because so many changes were made to the draft Environmental Impact Report, it will have to go before the public for another 45-day comment period. City staff said they are unsure when the draft will be released and when the final report will be presented to the council.

Brian J. Varela covers Oxnard, Port Hueneme and Camarillo. He can be reached at brian.varela@vcstar.com or 805-477-8014. You can also find him on Twitter @BrianVarela805.

Comments / 2

Related
HometownLife.com

Developer takes a new swing with 310-unit housing plan at Coyote Golf Course in Lyon

A developer has proposed a 310-unit housing development at the current site of the Coyote Golf Club in Lyon Township. Paul LeBlanc, representing applicant SE Metro Property Services, offered a conceptual plan to the planning commission during a March 14 meeting. The plan features 90 single-family homes on large lots, 110 single family homes on smaller lots, and 110 townhomes.
GOLF
Community Impact Austin

Six developments held back, four proceeding in Dripping Springs

The Dripping Springs Planning and Zoning Commission denied project stages in six developments and gave four projects approval to move forward at its March 22 meeting. The city extended its development moratorium in February. Many of the greenlit developments received approval prior to the moratorium or were returning applicants that made changes previously requested by the commission.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
CBS LA

Home prices in Orange County highest its ever been

For the first time ever the median home price in Orange County has topped $1 million."Ever since the pandemic, real estate just really rebounded," said real estate broker Brett Smith. "I think people took time to realize we need more space and maybe we want to relocate and it just caused a housing boom."The real estate mark has rebounded so much that in a span of two days, Smith had nine offers for two of his properties in San Juan Capistrano — one of which sold for $220,000 over the asking price. According to the latest figures, in 45 out...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Earthquake strikes near Alpine Village

A magnitude 3.3 earthquake was recorded near Alpine Village Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake was reported at 4:59 a.m. and was centered 9.9 miles south southwest from Alpine Village. It was 7.4 miles deep. The earthquake was 18.4 miles southwest of La Quinta, 19.4 miles...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ventura County, CA
Government
Ventura County, CA
Business
City
Camarillo, CA
County
Ventura County, CA
Camarillo, CA
Real Estate
Camarillo, CA
Government
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
Oxnard, CA
City
Port Hueneme, CA
Local
California Government
Camarillo, CA
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Gardner
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for April 8-17

Lisa Stevens age 56 a resident of San Luis Obispo County passed away on April 12. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Donald McClish, age 86, a resident of Los Osos, passed away on April 17. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. June Eloise Turnquist, age...
PASO ROBLES, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Parklets torn down in Carmel-by-the-Sea, hope remains for a permanent program

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Restaurants in Carmel-by-the-Sea had until 5 p.m. Wednesday to tear down their temporary parklets despite their popularity. Some 25 restaurants had torn down their parklets by the deadline of April 20. By lunch, there were some working restaurants working to remove them. Carmel restaurant owner Bashar Sheeh said he respected the decision The post Parklets torn down in Carmel-by-the-Sea, hope remains for a permanent program appeared first on KION546.
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella weekend one: Resources for residents with questions or complaints

Valley residents are experiencing the return of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Festival after both were canceled two years in a row due to the pandemic. The festivals bring people from around the world to the valley. Nearby residents have noticed more traffic, delays, road closures, and noise near the festival The post Coachella weekend one: Resources for residents with questions or complaints appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Development#100 Year Flood#Flood Protection#Flood Wall#Greens#The City Council
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Fayetteville votes to move $10 million of ARPA funds

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)- On Tuesday, Fayetteville City Council voted to reallocate 10 of its 18 million American rescue plan dollars to cover the city’s fiscal losses.  “So, in other words, it’s reimbursing the city for revenue losses that occurred during the coronavirus period,” says chief financial officer for the city of Fayetteville Paul Becker.  $10 […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Berrics Canteen

Humboldt County’s AMPT Skateshop Drops Full-Length Video

Arcata, California’s AMPT skateshop has been skater-owned and -operated since 2002—that’s 20 years of serving the Humboldt skate community (and beyond). The shop just dropped a rad non-stop full-length—check it out, above!
ARCATA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
J.R. Heimbigner

Don't Forget About Your Golden State Stimulus Money

happy woman holding moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) You probably have heard about the different stimulus payments from the federal government, but did you know that there is also a Golden State stimulus that is available just for qualifying residents of California? This is a one-time $600 or $1,200 payment from the state of California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 4/19/22

In Riverside County, there were 113 new cases reported over the weekend. Hospitalizations have seen a 28% increase since April 11 with 54. ICU cases increased by three, with eight current patients. Over the last seven days, Riverside County has reported 14 new COVID-19 related deaths. In San Bernardino County,...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
VC Star | Ventura County Star

VC Star | Ventura County Star

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
354K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ventura County Star is your source breaking local news, sports and entertainment news from Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Ventura and Simi Valley, California.

 http://vcstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy