Baltimore, MD

3 potential trade back scenarios for the Ravens in the first round

By Frank Platko
baltimorebeatdown.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Baltimore Ravens are heading into this year’s draft equipped with 10 total selections at their disposal. They have one pick in each of the first three rounds and a whopping five picks in the third round, which gives them a lot of flexibility to work with. Their...

www.baltimorebeatdown.com

FanSided

Buccaneers can only laugh at ridiculous Antonio Brown offer

Antonio Brown may think that he can make it through a full season without making any mistake off the field, but the Buccaneers know better. Antonio Brown is not going to play another snap in the NFL. He may still be a very talented receiver with a phenomenal ability to run routes and make plays after the catch, but the baggage is too much for any team, especially the Buccaneers, to worry about.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Former NFL Star Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Decision

The Cleveland Browns began their offseason voluntary workout program on Tuesday, and quarterback Baker Mayfield did not show up. If you’ve been following along, this is no surprise. Mayfield wants out of Cleveland, and the Browns made it clear they were moving on from him when they traded for Deshaun Watson.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Ravens Cut Notable Wide Receiver: NFL World Reacts

Boykin was a third-round pick by the Ravens in the 2019 NFL Draft. The former Notre Dame star started 24 games in his first two seasons, totaling 32 catches for 464 yards and seven touchdowns. His role diminished last season, though. He appeared in just eight games, didn’t make a...
BALTIMORE, MD
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
Daily Mail

Colin Kaepernick says his decision to take knee during national anthem was GOOD for NFL's profits and takes credit for $6bn spike in Nike's valuation as he pleads with league bosses to let him return

Colin Kaepernick has claimed his decision to take the knee during the national anthem was good for the NFL's bottom line. Speaking in a newly-released interview, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback also took issue with claims made by league executives that re-hiring him would be 'bad for business'. 'When...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Rob Gronkowski Tweet

The 2022 NFL Draft is just 10 days away and there are bound to be some players that top NFL people are just totally off the mark on. But one old tweet about future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski before he was drafted is going viral today. On...
NFL
The Spun

Marshawn Lynch Has Reportedly Landed A New Job

Marshawn Lynch has gotten himself into another sport, even though his NFL career is over. Per Front Office Sports, Lynch is now a new minority owner of the Seattle Kraken. The Kraken are having their inaugural season this year and are the 32nd team in the NHL. Lynch is being...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Packers Named Potential Landing Spot for Former All-Pro Edge Rusher

Ever since Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, the focus of the offseason among most fans has been adding depth to the wide receiver position. Of course, this is a position of great need. Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, too. However, it is not the only position of need. Za’Darius Smith was a cap casualty and signed with the Minnesota Vikings. Mercilus Whitney retired after a very short stint with Green Bay. While both players were not on the field much last season, their departures shine a spotlight on the lack of depth at edge rusher. Preston Smith signed an extension and Rashan Gary is still on his rookie deal. However, beyond them, there is not much depth. Kenneth Teape of NFL Analysis Network has named former All-Pro Justin Houston as potential free agent target for the Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

WR Jarvis Landry Reportedly Taking Visit Tomorrow

Jarvis Landry is set to make the next of his free agent visits on Wednesday. Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, “Five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry is visiting the Saints this week … Should be there tomorrow.”. Fowler also noted that “New Orleans has been looking for...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Lamar Jackson Brings Woman To Tears: NFL World Reacts

Lamar Jackson is beloved in the Baltimore community. Not only for his incredible play on the field, but what he does off of it. Over the weekend, video surfaced of the star QB surprising mall shoppers with money to help out with their purchases. And one woman was so touched, she was moved to tears.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Steelers Wide Receiver Reportedly Didn’t Show Up Today

The Pittsburgh Steelers were missing their best wide receiver during voluntary offseason workouts on Monday. Monday marked the start of the program for the team, but it shouldn’t be seen as too big of a deal since the workouts aren’t mandatory. Johnson reportedly wants to get paid, per...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Michael Irvin: Deebo Samuel Better Without Certain 49ers QB

Last season, San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel caught a career-high 77 passes for 1405 yards and six touchdowns. He also carried the ball 59 times for 365 yards and another eight touchdowns. Apologies if it's "too soon", but Samuel gouged the Dallas Cowboys for 110 total yards, three catches...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Kyler Murray Makes Offseason Decision: NFL World Reacts

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray keeps saying he’s committed to the NFL franchise. But actions always speak louder than words. His latest decision is being put under a microscope by NFL fans. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday morning that Murray will not be attending the team’s offseason...
NFL
The Spun

Bears Have Reportedly Signed Veteran Tight End

The Bears are bolstering their tight end unit this offseason. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the NFL’s Chicago franchise has signed tight end James O’Shaughnessy to a one-year contract. O’Shaughnessy is a seven-year veteran. He began his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015 after...
CHICAGO, IL

