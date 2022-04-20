ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Famous houseboat on Seattle's Lake Union sells for record-breaking amount

By Anna Marie Erwert
 19 hours ago
The Aurora Houseboat on Seattle's Lake Union has broken records by selling for $3.6M this April.  (Clarity Northwest)

The Aurora is a celebrity (literally and figuratively) houseboat that, in keeping with its newsworthy reputation, recently sold for $3.6 million — a record sale price for a this type of home in Seattle .

The floating home is huge, and paneled in natural wood.  (Clarity Northwest)

In fairness, the home at 907 N. Northlake Way isn't your average houseboat — it's really more of a mansionboat. Its 4,850-square-foot diameter is spread across three stories.

It's important to understand that a houseboat is not the same thing as a floating home. A houseboat is, or was at one point, a vessel, and the word "boat" means it has capacity for propulsion. A floating home, on the other hand, is not capable of propulsion and rests on some form of foundation.

Gorgeous, gleaming wood the on walls, floors, windows and ceilings adds a cozy glow to the oversized houseboat.  (Clarity Northwest)

The Aurora is unlike most houseboats in Seattle. Her size alone makes her unique, but there's also her style. Its design was inspired by California's historic Gamble House, and craftsman details include wood paneling and floors, built-ins and double-hung windows.

This breakfast nook off the kitchen looks out on Lake Union.  (Clarity Northwest)

The home also offers a huge kitchen, a theater and wet bar, an opulent primary suite and multiple outdoor areas for lounging while taking in the view of Lake Union.

Nothing galley about this kitchen — the layout, appliances and amenities will please both chefs and entertainers.  (Clarity Northwest)

Such a home is bound to draw attention, and the Aurora has had plenty. It was featured on "Massive Moves," a television show in which a team of movers attempt to relocate entire structures in a set amount of time. The episode that featured the Aurora documented the transportation of this massive home to its current Fremont Dock location.

The primary suite offers an artistic frame for the water views.  (Clarity Northwest)
Off the primary bedroom is this spa-like bathroom.  (Clarity Northwest)

At one point, Hollywood A-listers Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher enjoyed their wedding anniversary within its floating walls.

A home theater adds to the luxury of the Aurora.  (Clarity Northwest)

So far, 2022 has been an explosive year for such homes in Seattle. Listing agent Jay Kipp and his colleague Danny Varona — both work for Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty — reported last month that demand for water-based homes reached record levels amidst an "unprecedented number" of sales in 2021.

The home opens to the beautiful setting.  (Clarity Northwest)

That year saw 39 on-the-water homes (floating homes or houseboats) trade hands. This number is up from 33 such homes in 2020, and double that of 2019. This "unprecedented uptick" is in line with the national Great Reshuffling, "a direct result of the Pandemic, [driven by] flexible work-from-home policies, social isolation and travel restrictions among other factors," according to report by Kipp and Varona.

There are many levels on the houseboat, each offering a different perspective of this iconic Seattle location.  (Clarity Northwest)

A corresponding uptick in prices for these homes is inevitable. In 2021, bidding wars ended with 34% of floating homes and houseboats selling over asking price. Those overbids resulted in an average price escalation of 16%. By comparison, only 8% of such homes sold for over their list price in 2020, resulting in an average price increase of 8% for such homes.

It should be noted that though the sale price of $3.6 million is one of the highest prices for a floating home yet recorded in the Seattle metro, it is still an underbid from the original sales price, which was $3.750 million .  All the same, it's a new record: The previous record price for a Seattle metro houseboat was $2 million.

It looks like the dream of an inexpensive life lived floating on Lake Union is a ship that's already sailed.

Anna Marie Erwert writes from both the renter and new buyer perspective, having (finally) achieved both statuses. She focuses on national real estate trends, specializing in the San Francisco Bay Area and Pacific Northwest. Follow Anna on Twitter: @AnnaMarieErwert.

