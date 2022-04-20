ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams Rocket Mortgage Draft House goes Hollywood

By TheRams.com
therams.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES, Calif., April 20, 2022 – The Rocket Mortgage Draft House returns and this time, it's going Hollywood. The Los Angeles Rams will operate their draft out of the Rocket Mortgage Draft House, a luxury Hollywood Hills home on a 67,000 square foot lot with spectacular views of the city....

Photos of Rams’ newest luxury NFL Draft house emerge

The Los Angeles Rams have decided to trade in their oceanfront view for a view of the city skyline during the NFL Draft this year. A year ago, Rocket Mortgage sponsored an insane Malibu beach house for the Rams’ staff to operate out of as their draft headquarters. The defending Super Bowl champions will have a similar setup this year, only their new mansion is located in the Hollywood Hills. The 14,000-square-foot home features a golf simulator and skate ramp. It rents for around $9,500 per night.
