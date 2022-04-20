Rams Rocket Mortgage Draft House goes Hollywood

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cooper Kupp led the NFL in every major receiving category and won the Super Bowl MVP award last year. Anybody would deserve a raise after such a spectacular season, and the defending champion Los Angeles Rams say they want to give it to their star receiver. But Kupp still showed up this week for the first voluntary workouts of the Rams’ truncated offseason. He isn’t about to stay home out of financial displeasure or football exhaustion while the rest of the Rams are getting to work on chasing their second ring. Kupp knows discussions about a new contract will occur, although coach Sean McVay gave no concrete update on any talks.

