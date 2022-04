Atlanta's best still wasn't good enough in Miami.

Lessons Learned from Game Two

Jimmy Butler (Still) a Bad Man It's easy to forget, but less than two years ago Jimmy Butler was tearing up the NBA Finals. The Miami Heat pushed the Los Angeles Lakers to six games thanks to a herculean effort by Jimmy Butler. After a year of reloading, this Heat squad resembles the 2020 Eastern Conference Champions again. Butler went turbo last night for a smooth 45 points. We know the Hawks defense is lacking, but 'Jimmy Buckets' literally had them guessing at different times in the game. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Hawks Road Woes Continue Entering the postseason, the Hawks had the worst regular season road record (16-25) of any team still alive. After a gutsy comeback victory in Cleveland, the Hawks have dropped two straight in Miami. Although history isn't kind to 8-seeds down 0-2, this series isn't over. Like Trae Young said after the game last night, they have to take care of business in Atlanta. But eventually, the Hawks must win a road game if they are to win this series. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Hawks Require Near Perfection from Trae Young The Hawks' All-Star point guard produced 25 points and 6 assists last night, but it still wasn't good enough. Trae Young shot 2-10 from deep and turned the ball over six times. It's unfair to ask for perfection from any player, but the shorthanded Hawks require it if they are to win playoff games. Young made great progress this season, as evidenced by his t en career-high averages . But with no Clint Capela and a shallow bench, the Hawks need more than every from 'Ice Trae'. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports