ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams find perfect Draft House with help of Selling Sunset's The Oppenheim Group

therams.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Rams get help from Selling Sunset's...

www.therams.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Rams Coach Sean McVay Buys $14 Million Hidden Hills Mansion

During the NFL off-season, several members of the Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams have been on a veritable real estate blitz. Not only did Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald both toss their swank homes onto the market over the last couple months, but Matthew Stafford — who bought a $19.6 million mansion just last year — also dropped millions on two more houses owned by Drake. Now head coach Sean McVay is taking a page out of their playbook, having picked up a brand-new modern farmhouse spread in the ritzy Hidden Hills gated community. Originally listed for $15.5 million, records show the place went to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Photos of Rams’ newest luxury NFL Draft house emerge

The Los Angeles Rams have decided to trade in their oceanfront view for a view of the city skyline during the NFL Draft this year. A year ago, Rocket Mortgage sponsored an insane Malibu beach house for the Rams’ staff to operate out of as their draft headquarters. The defending Super Bowl champions will have a similar setup this year, only their new mansion is located in the Hollywood Hills. The 14,000-square-foot home features a golf simulator and skate ramp. It rents for around $9,500 per night.
MALIBU, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Oppenheim

Comments / 0

Community Policy