Find Inspiration Everywhere With This Pocket-Sized Color Sensor

We've reached the Spring cleaning time of year and whether you're just looking for ways to declutter your office space or you're pursuing major changes, it's a great time to get into the refresh frame of mind. That's convenient because our Spring Refresh Sale is going on now and you can save on great items to help with your Spring projects like Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 .

The Nix Mini is an innovative tool for designers and DIYers alike that has earned rave reviews from the likes of CNET and Mashable who wrote, "The Nix Mini Color Sensor could be an awesome tool to feed your innate perfectionism."

The portable color sensor is engineered to help you respond to the inspiration you find in everyday life. See a color you love out in the world? Simply place the Nix Mini up to it, scan it, and find the exact color match in an instant. The Nix Mini scans any surface, from painted walls and vinyl to plastic, fabric, dyes, and much more. When it does, it can instantly match scans to more than 100,000 brand-name paint colors or to sRGB, HEX, CMYK, and LAB colors. If you want to paint your office a certain color, you'll be able to find the exact paints from leading brands like Benjamin Moore, Dulux, Farrow & Ball, and Sherwin Williams.

The lightweight, portable Nix Mini utilizes Bluetooth and the Nix Digital app to track all of your readings. You can save and organize your favorite color palettes for future reference, share colors with colleagues or customers, and instantly access them whenever you want to show your inspiration to anybody else like a painter.

Get the perfect tool to support all your Spring projects. During our Spring Refresh Sale, you can get the Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 for $73.95 (reg. $99) when you use promo code SPRING10 .

Prices subject to change.