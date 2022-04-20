ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Find Inspiration Everywhere With This Pocket-Sized Color Sensor

By Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2quhcQ_0fEcyzQp00

We've reached the Spring cleaning time of year and whether you're just looking for ways to declutter your office space or you're pursuing major changes, it's a great time to get into the refresh frame of mind. That's convenient because our Spring Refresh Sale is going on now and you can save on great items to help with your Spring projects like Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 .

The Nix Mini is an innovative tool for designers and DIYers alike that has earned rave reviews from the likes of CNET and Mashable who wrote, "The Nix Mini Color Sensor could be an awesome tool to feed your innate perfectionism."

The portable color sensor is engineered to help you respond to the inspiration you find in everyday life. See a color you love out in the world? Simply place the Nix Mini up to it, scan it, and find the exact color match in an instant. The Nix Mini scans any surface, from painted walls and vinyl to plastic, fabric, dyes, and much more. When it does, it can instantly match scans to more than 100,000 brand-name paint colors or to sRGB, HEX, CMYK, and LAB colors. If you want to paint your office a certain color, you'll be able to find the exact paints from leading brands like Benjamin Moore, Dulux, Farrow & Ball, and Sherwin Williams.

The lightweight, portable Nix Mini utilizes Bluetooth and the Nix Digital app to track all of your readings. You can save and organize your favorite color palettes for future reference, share colors with colleagues or customers, and instantly access them whenever you want to show your inspiration to anybody else like a painter.

Get the perfect tool to support all your Spring projects. During our Spring Refresh Sale, you can get the Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 for $73.95 (reg. $99) when you use promo code SPRING10 .

Prices subject to change.

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

This Stylish, Renter-Friendly Furniture Line I Love Features an Unexpected Material (and Everything Is Under $100!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When I moved into my first apartment, I realized for the first time just how much work goes into crafting a home that’s completely my style. No longer limited by the four walls of my dorm room or childhood bedroom, I suddenly had all this empty space to fill, and I had to start from scratch selecting furniture I liked. I noticed that I was drawn to pieces that didn’t exactly fit the standard — I wasn’t looking for anything over the top, but I like little built-in surprises that make furniture stand out from the norm. That’s what led me to discover fabric furniture and the WLIVE brand.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

Lemieux et Cie Has Launched an Eco-Minded, Stylish Outdoor Textile Collection

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It’s time to ready your patio, yard, or sliver of outside space for outdoor entertaining season, and the options these days for stylish, durable furniture and furnishings abound. If you’re a fan of Christiane Lemieux’s artful aesthetic that references iconic European ateliers mixed with modern design touches and heirloom materials, then you’re in for an outdoor treat. On the heels of her brand’s direct-to-customer website launch earlier this month, Lemieux’s Lemieux et Cie has debuted an outdoor textile collection this week, and it’ll bring a dose of sophisticated color and graphic pattern to your outdoor oasis — no matter how big or small.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Color Space#Inspiration#Color Code#Rave Reviews#Nix Mini Color Sensor V2#The Nix Mini#Cnet#Mashable#Hex#Cmyk#Dulux Farrow Ball#Nix Digital
Apartment Therapy

This Colorful DIY Will Totally Refresh Your WFH Space

Having a work-from-home space that merely works isn’t enough. We need them to also look and feel great to be in — and not just to show off on video calls. Spending eight (or more) hours in a space that expresses your personal style is one of the perks of working from home, plus it tends to be more energizing than sitting in a cookie-cutter workstation under fluorescent lighting.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
Tree Hugger

Woman Designs and Builds Her Own Incredible Tiny House for $12K

People in the tiny house community often speak of their process of transitioning into tiny living as a "journey." It may sound like an exaggeration, but psychologically, the shift into this alternative lifestyle and way of thinking can truly transform many people. So much so that from their point of view, it really does feel like a rite of passage. Some say that the "do more with less" ethos of the tiny house movement makes them more aware of their true needs and wants, while others remark on the importance of being free from the debts that pin down so many in mainstream society to unsatisfactory jobs and the endless cycle of "keeping up with the Joneses."
HOME & GARDEN
homedit.com

Cabin Bathrooms With Rustic Charm and Natural Style

Cabins are a place that allow us to get away from normal life and enjoy peace and quiet, but you don’t have to give up every luxury. Cabin bathrooms can be luxurious as well as functional. Most traditional cabins have a rustic look but there are a number of...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Motherly

25+ summer-inspired baby names for your pocketful of sunshine

Here is our list of summer-inspired baby names for boys and girls that'll bring a little sunshine to your day. When summer is in swing that means backyard barbecues, days spent by the pool, ice cream cones, and fireworks. Of course, for expecting parents, it also means thinking of cute baby names that match the essence of the season if your little one is coming in the summer! Spring brought us a dawn of new beginnings (and spring-themed baby names), but we're more than ready to make both a rhetorical and literal splash into this next season.
RELATIONSHIPS
thespruce.com

12 Tips and Tricks to Keep Your Decor Trend-Proof and Timeless

In the age of Instagram and TikTok, it’s easy to succumb to the trends. But, when it comes to interior design, not every trend is a breeze to implement. And unfortunately, keeping up with the current look can often lead to a bigger headache and more waste if your space transitions from stylish to dated.
INTERIOR DESIGN
homedit.com

Bathroom Window Curtains For Privacy and Style

When it comes to bathroom windows, natural light is a wonderful thing, but privacy in the bathroom is essential. Bathroom window curtains provide privacy and can add a wonderful splash of color or pattern to an otherwise neutral room. Let’s dive into some of the basics of the types of bathroom curtains that work well in this intimate space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Domaine

21 Living Room Accent Wall Ideas to Enhance Your Space

Grand living rooms and tiny dens alike deserve a sprinkle of decorating dust and magic. A well-designed living space can maximize seating (and mood) when you entertain. Plus, it gives your cushy sofa a place to thrive when 10-hour Netflix binges lure you in. Despite how you use your living...
INTERIOR DESIGN
hunker.com

15 Colors That Go With Forest Green

Over the last few years, the color forest green has seen a resurgence of popularity in interior design for spaces such as kitchens, baths, bedrooms, and living rooms. And it's no wonder — the shade evokes a feeling of serenity and sophistication that more and more people are looking to incorporate into their decor schemes. Not to mention, it also allows homeowners to feel more connected to nature.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy