Arsenal news LIVE: Chelsea build-up, Tuchel SLAMS Arteta’s fixture complaints, Petit lays into Gunners – latest updates

Saka wants to replace Aubameyang

Bukayo Saka wants to fill the void at Arsenal left by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

He said: "This year you have seen how much of a team we’ve been, that is the spark that we have to work for each other.

“Everyone is young and wants to give their all for Arsenal. What Auba brought was so many goals for the team and carried us in certain moments.

“When he was doing that I looked at him and thought I always wanted to be that guy. I hope I can score some important goals the way he has done.”

Tuchel on Arsenal's season

Thomas Tuchel has revealed he was unhappy at London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham's lack of cup success this season.

Tuchel said: "I was not happy when Tottenham went out of the UEFA Conference League because I know what Antonio Conte can do with teams when they are focused and he can train them physically.

“I thought this would be a huge uplift for them in the domestic competition, and the same for Arsenal when they went out of the cup.

"I felt this would be a huge boost for them because they have a very young and talented team, so to train them and to be focused on one competition can be an advantage.”

Scholes makes prediction

Arsenal and Chelsea will heap more misery on Man United when the Red Devils collide with the North London teams consecutively in the Prem.

That's the opinion of ex-United star Paul Scholes who made the bleak prediction after United lost to Liverpool.

Scholes said: "They (Man United) look worse than a mid-table team.

You just can’t see that on that performance. We are going down near eighth.

“Arsenal aren’t a great team, then there is Chelsea. Those are two games they are going to lose.”

Partey back on

Arsenal ace Thomas Partey is working hard at the gymas he steps up his recovery from injury.

The 28-year-old shared a video on his personal Instagram account showing him breaking a sweat on the spin bike.

He will miss tonight's crunch Premier League clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Partey joins Kieran Tierney on the sidelines,with the Scotland international undergoing surgery on his knee.

It is a major blow to Arteta's already wafer-thin Arsenal squad, whose top-four bid is in grave peril.

Strike it lucky

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is set to be handed funds to strengthen in three key positions this summer.

The Spaniard has been allowed to spend £150million on new players this season, with more fresh recruits on the way ahead of next term.

The North Londoners currently sit fifth in the Premier League table, trailing rivals Spurs by three points.

According to Football London, owner Stan Kroenke will give Arteta money to spend on new players this summer.

They add that the Spaniard is after another striker, winger and central midfielder.

Rangnick looks to Arsenal clash

Following yesterday's 4-0 defeat to Liverpool, Man Utd boss Ralf Rangnick said that his team are now completely focussed on Saturday's match against Arsenal.

He said: "We said that quite a few times in the past couple of weeks. We still have to be realistic.

"I don’t know how many players will be available. Hopefully we have a couple of them at least available but right now I don’t know.

"The game will take place in four days but for us it’s about the focus only on the next game."

Arteta hits back

Mikel Arteta has hit back at people who have been asking questions about Arsenal's lack of activity in the January transfer window.

In an interview with Football Daily, he said: "Well, in the last eight games when we have scored goals, nobody has asked me that question.

"When you lose, they ask. We had 23 shots on target, more than before we used to have with other strikers."

"I would like to see Guendouzi and Saliba come back" - Petit

Emmanuel Petit has said that he would like Arsenal to give Matteo Guendouzi and William Saliba a chance in the first team when they return from their loan spell at Marseille.

In his interview with Bookmakers.co.uk, he said: "Saliba made some comments on French TV recently where he said he wasn't ruling out a return to Arsenal next season.

"He added that he didn't mind not playing every single game, he just wanted to be in the rotation.

"He has made a huge impact at Marseille as well, and the fact that both he and Guendouzi have won their first caps for the French national team tells you a lot about how they've been playing.

"The fans of Marseille love Matteo Guendouzi. They like his character, personality and his play.

"Meanwhile, Saliba has been a rock in the defence for them and he is not the same player that left Arsenal. He is different, he has grown up and he is more confident.

"I would like to see Guendouzi and Saliba come back to Arsenal, but the question needs to be asked to them on if they are happy to go back."

Art Attack

Mikel Arteta has told Arsenal’s critics to hit him with their jibes - and lay off his flailing young squad.

The Gunners have lost their last three league games to leave their top-four hopes hanging in the balance.

Should they be defeated at Chelsea tonight, it will be the first time they have chalked up four straight Premier League losses since 1995.

A fading spark from whizkids Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli has seen Arsenal score just two goals from their last 74 shots.

Yet Arteta wants to protect his talented young crop by shouldering the flak himself.

The Spaniard said: “Hit me, give (it to) me, because I don’t want them to be hit because they are not prepared to take that.

“The bill that you have to pay when you have such a young squad is this, that sometimes these things are going to happen (in reference to the poor recent form).

“So, it is so fulfilling and so great to see what they are able to (do) and what they are really doing, which I cannot find a lot of cases very similar to that.

“And on the other hand, when this comes and when the storm comes, you have to be prepared to take it.”

Arteta also fully understands the frustration of fans coming his way after the recent nosedive in form.

His side had looked in the driving seat for Champions League qualification until three losses in April to midtable Crystal Palace, Southampton and Brighton.

The 40-year-old said: “The reality is you lose three football matches, that we shouldn’t, and you are upset. This is an emotional, normal reaction and frustration that has to be shown.

“We have to worry the day that Arsenal loses three matches and there is no reaction. That day I think we have to go home.

“This is something really positive and shows the standards that we have to make.

“But we cannot lose sight about what happened and how it happened, and don’t drive yourself crazy and try to change everything in that moment. Because I think we have learned some lessons in the past about that as well.”

Petit slams Lacazette

In his interview with Bookmakers.co.uk, Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit has slammed Alexandre Lacazette and his teammates.

He said: "Alexandre Lacazette has been missing goals lately and he is not a great goalscorer in general.

"But he is the kind of striker that needs support from his teammates all the time. Don't forget Arsenal are missing (Kieran) Tierney, (Takehiro) Tomiyasu and (Thomas) Partey at the moment.

"On top of that, Martin Odegaard doesn't score a lot of goals either - Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe are the same in that regard. They should help out Lacazette in the goalscoring stakes more than they do currently.

"Lacazette can only perform if the rest of the team can support him upfront, and Arsenal have been struggling recently in games.

"I didn't recognise them against Crystal Palace and Brighton. They looked sloppy, physically tired and had no inspiration.

"All the players I have listed above have a responsibility to do more than they are doing. Lacazette is not the type of player to receive the ball and dribble past three guys to shoot and score a goal.

"That's not him, Lacazette gets all of his goals by linking with his teammates. He is not a striker who can make a difference by himself all the time."

"It was definitely not a mistake" - Petit

Arsenal Legend Emmanuel Petit has claimed that Arsenal were right to sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January, despite their lack in squad depth.

In an exclusive interview with Bookmakers.co.uk, he said: "It was definitely not a mistake for Arsenal to let Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang go to Barcelona.

"I'm very happy with what Aubameyang is doing currently at Barcelona, but I believe Arteta took the right decision to let him leave.

"I know that Arteta was not happy with the example that Aubameyang was setting for the rest of the dressing room in terms of his behaviour.

"I can understand how he felt. On top of all that he was the captain, so he had responsibility to the team as well and he failed on some of that.

"Aubameyang is having a great time at Barcelona now and up until recently Arsenal were having a great run in the Premier League without him, so I thought to myself 'when a story comes to an end, it's important both sides are happy'.

"Until the last two weeks no one was saying Arsenal were missing Aubameyang.

"They were doing well since he left and I'm pretty sure they were happy as well that they let him go. Both sides appear to have won in this case."

Arsenal "still in the top four race" claims Paul Merson

The former Gunners forward has argued that the club can still secure a place in the Champions League this season, despite their run of poor form.

In his column for Sky Sports, Merson said: "This isn't a big game for Chelsea in terms of the league. Third is all but wrapped up for Thomas Tuchel's side. They are in the top four now.

"If Arsenal go out and show something, they've got every chance at Stamford Bridge.

"Chelsea have had a hard week after their Champions League exploits and their FA Cup semi-final win. It might be a game where Tuchel rests a few players and Arsenal may just get a bit lucky."

Arsenal interested in Marcel Sabitzer

The Gunners are reportedly keen on signing Bayern Munich star Marcel Sabitzer.

According to SportBILD as per Sport Witness, Bayern Munich are expected to let the midfielder leave for free in the summer transfer window.

Atletico Madrid have also been keeping tabs on the Austrian international.

Arsenal enter the race for Christopher Nkunku

The Gunners are reportedly very keen to sign RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku.

According to BILD, they have been monitoring the forward for years and could finally make an offer this summer.

But, their efforts could face a blow if they do not qualify for the Champions League.

Man Utd are also interested.

Gunners team news

Arsenal will be hoping to end a run of three straight defeats as they take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this evening.

During yesterday's press conference, Mikel Arteta issued updates on Alexandre Lacazette and Takehiro Tomiyasu, who both missed out on Saturday's clash with Southampton.

Lacazette tested positive for Covid last week, but could make a return to the squad. Arteta said: "Obviously as you all know he had Covid so he’s been away for a few days.

"So we’re trying to get [how] he’s feeling and where he’s at if he can contribute somehow with the team."

Tomiyasu is also "very close" to returning: "Tomi is very, very close. Whether this game is going to be too early for him or not, again we will decide it today after the training session."

Arteta on Nketiah and Lacazette

Arteta added: "Lacazette's contract situation allows him to make a decision about his future.

"We have expressed what our intention is  to speak in the summer once we know where we are about what we are going to do in the future. I just want him fully focused on his duty."

On Nketiah's frustration, Arteta added: "He is right to be upset. This is what we want from the players who haven't had the minutes.

"If there is a player in the dressing room that deserves more chances, that is for sure Eddie."

We're not on strike

Mikel Arteta is convinced his misfiring Arsenal strikers will start scoring soon, writes TOM BARCLAY.

Eddie Nketiah has not scored in the Premier League all season.

Arteta hopes the goals start flowing soon for his forwards but does not believe his team's fate should rest on just one player such as Lacazette.

The Spaniard said: "You can qualify for the Champions League in different ways.

"In the next seven games you can win 1-0 every game and qualify or you can score 12 goals and not qualify.

"Our strikers need to score goals. Our attacking players need to create. We need clean sheets. So it's a combination of everything.

"It's not just a single player who needs to do a job to get the result we want."

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admits it is unfortunate they will have a reduced crowd at Stamford Bridge tomorrow for the visit of Arsenal.

Sanctions placed on the club mean the number of fans will be limited to about 25,000 season ticket holders in the 40,000-capactiy ground.

Tuchel told a pre-match press conference: “It’s not an advantage. We want to play home matches in front of a full stadium.

“The game is for the spectators and supporters so that’s bad news actually.”

Meanwhile, David James has urged Arsenal to make a move for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

Haaland’s being chased by Man City, Barcelona, and Man United.

But James reckons Arsenal should throw their hat in the ring.

James told Sky Sports: “With Haaland coming up at £65m that is something maybe Arsenal should have a word with.”

Elsewhere, William Saliba has proven his heart does lie at Arsenal, after all.

Earlier this week, the France star, 21, hinted he could quit the Gunners to join loan side Marseille on a permanent deal.

But Dimitri Payet – Saliba‘s team-mate at the Ligue 1 giants – has revealed the defender still keeps tabs on how his parent club are faring.

The former West Ham midfielder revealed: “Saliba loves Arsenal.

“I have seen him watch his club many times.”

In other news, Arsenal star Lucas Torreira has reportedly agreed terms with Fiorentina.

The midfielder is on loan with the Italian side but has decided to make his move permanent, according to Football Insider.

Finally, Gunners transfer target Lautoro Martinez has been on fire for Inter in the Milan derby tonight.

Martinez snagged a double in Inter’s 3-0 win over fierce rivals AC Milan at the San Siro.

The Argentine’s brace helped catapult Inter into the Coppa Italia final, and his contribution will have most likely caught the attention of Mikel Arteta who is in dire need of a new striker.

Tuchel’s plea to Chelsea fans

Thomas Tuchel told Chelsea fans to pump up the ­volume on Wednesday night and make up for the missing thousands against Arsenal.

Stamford Bridge will have 10,000 fewer Blues fans than normal as sanctions against Russian owner Roman Abramovich prevent Chelsea from selling home tickets.

Boss Tuchel admitted: “I was not aware of it. Maybe someone told me and I forgot it. But let’s turn things around.

“Maybe everybody can push a little bit more because we lack quantity but should not lack quality of support.

“Hopefully, we can be the spark to bring everybody into the kind of mood to give a little bit more than normal.”

Abraham thanks Ian Wright

Tammy Abraham has thanked Ian Wright after the striker's assist for Roma against Napoli.

Wright praised Abraham for his contribution on Twitter.

And Abraham responded: "Thanks big Unc."

Arsenal transfer target shines

Arsenal transfer target Lautoro Martinez has been on fire for Inter in the Milan derby tonight.

Martinez has scored an early double against Inter's fierce rivals at the San Siro.

If Inter can hang onto the lead Martinez has given them, they will progress into the Coppa Italia final.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta will most certainly be keeping a close eye on Martinez throughout the game.

Torreira's agrees terms with Fiorentina

Lucas Torreira has reportedly agreed terms with Fiorentina.

The midfielder is on loan with the Italian side but has decided to make his move permanent, according to Football Insider.

The transfer will mark a return to the Serie A for Torreira who joined the Gunners from Sampdoria on loan in 2018.