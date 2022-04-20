Crawford Black Bar Association to Honor Dean Eboni S. Nelson

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Patriots owner Robert Kraft is donating $24 million to Harvard Business School. The money will be used to establish the Robert K. Kraft Family Fellowship Fund, which will be the largest endowed fellowship fund at the school. The fellowship will be aimed for students who would not be able to attend Harvard without financial aid. “Being part of HBS changed my life, and I am deeply grateful for the chance to help others benefit from the transformational power of this experience,” Robert Kraft said in a press release. “Our family is proud of the extraordinary difference that our fellowship recipients make in the world.” The fund was first announced by the Harvard Business School on April 7. In 2015, the Robert and Myra Kraft Family Foundation donated $20 million to establish an endowment at the Harvard Business School to fund research in personalized medicine. Kraft himself graduated from the Harvard Business School in 1965. His son Jonathan also graduated in 1990.

HARVARD, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO