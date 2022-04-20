ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NFL Mock Draft: First-Round Predictions (Updated)

By Bryan Fischer
AthlonSports.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe boards are set. The visits are done. The medical checks are in the file. Now it's crunch time for all 32 franchises with the 2022 NFL Draft right around the corner. Interestingly, the trade market has already been quite active, and we're still two weeks out from the picks being...

athlonsports.com

The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Cut Notable Wide Receiver: NFL World Reacts

Boykin was a third-round pick by the Ravens in the 2019 NFL Draft. The former Notre Dame star started 24 games in his first two seasons, totaling 32 catches for 464 yards and seven touchdowns. His role diminished last season, though. He appeared in just eight games, didn’t make a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Packers Named Potential Landing Spot for Former All-Pro Edge Rusher

Ever since Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, the focus of the offseason among most fans has been adding depth to the wide receiver position. Of course, this is a position of great need. Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, too. However, it is not the only position of need. Za’Darius Smith was a cap casualty and signed with the Minnesota Vikings. Mercilus Whitney retired after a very short stint with Green Bay. While both players were not on the field much last season, their departures shine a spotlight on the lack of depth at edge rusher. Preston Smith signed an extension and Rashan Gary is still on his rookie deal. However, beyond them, there is not much depth. Kenneth Teape of NFL Analysis Network has named former All-Pro Justin Houston as potential free agent target for the Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Popculture

NFL Player Retires at Age 27 After 'Too Many Concussions'

An NFL player is calling it a career at 27 years old. Kylie Fitts, a linebacker who spent the last three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, announced his retirement on Friday. He revealed the reason he's hanging up his cleats is he has suffered multiple concussions, making it no longer safe for him to be on the field.
NFL
The Spun

Look: JJ Watt Reacts To Kyler Murray’s Absence

On Tuesday morning, news broke that Kyler Murray would not be attending the Arizona Cardinals offseason conditioning. “As the Cardinals begin their offseason conditioning today, QB Kyler Murray and many of the teams veterans will stay away and train on their own rather than attend the voluntary workouts,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said. “This has been communicated as the plan for several weeks.”
GLENDALE, AZ
earnthenecklace.com

Drew Lock Is Engaged! Meet Natalie Newman, the Seattle Seahawks QB’s Fiancée

Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman gets brutally honest on first game against Braves

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman experienced an emotional homecoming this past weekend when he played in front of the LA faithful at Dodger Stadium for the first time. A California native, there’s no denying that it was an emotional moment for Freeman. However, the former Atlanta Braves World Series champion has another moment like that upcoming. On Tuesday night, the Braves will come to Dodger Stadium for Freeman’s first matchup against them in the 2022 MLB season- and his first matchup against the Braves ever. Freeman got honest on the showdown against Atlanta, as reported by Yahoo Sports.
ATLANTA, GA
deseret.com

This 7-foot center is transferring to Utah State

Former American Fork High star center Isaac Johnson is coming back to the state of Utah to continue his basketball career. Johnson, who played for the University of Oregon during the 2021-22 season, announced Monday on Instagram that he is transferring to Utah State. Johnson was a reserve for the...
AMERICAN FORK, UT
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

ESPN Predicts No. 1 Seeds For 2023 NCAA Tournament

The 2022 NCAA Tournament just ended two weeks ago, but it’s not too soon to take a very, very early look ahead at the 2023 field. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi officially dropped his first 2023 bracketology on Tuesday. Admittedly, it’s impossible to accurately project next season with so many transfer and NBA Draft decisions still to be made, a fact that Lunardi concedes himself.
NBA
brownsnation.com

Myles Garrett Sends Message About Cleveland Sports

Cleveland Browns fans had some winter excitement with a run by the city’s NBA team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. Myles Garrett is a huge fan of the Cavs. He has been seen at games this season and played in the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game hosted by Cleveland this year. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Steelers Have Claimed Former Ravens Wide Receiver

Just over 24 hours ago, the Baltimore Ravens made the surprising decision to move on from a veteran wide receiver. The team decided it was time to move on from former third-round pick Miles Boykin. The former Notre Dame star started 24 games in his first two seasons, totaling 32 catches for 464 yards and seven touchdowns.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Steelers Wide Receiver Reportedly Didn’t Show Up Today

The Pittsburgh Steelers were missing their best wide receiver during voluntary offseason workouts on Monday. Monday marked the start of the program for the team, but it shouldn’t be seen as too big of a deal since the workouts aren’t mandatory. Johnson reportedly wants to get paid, per...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Golf Digest

Here's a video of Nick Saban brutally shutting down a player trying to give losers of the Alabama spring game a piece of cake

You don’t get to where Nick Saban has gotten to—seven national championships, 10 SEC titles, cult-like status across the sports world—without being a bit of a hardass. Nice guys finish last, and Saban doesn’t finish last. No way, no how, not going to happen. A lot like his NFL counterpart Bill Belichick, Saban has crafted an entire motivational ethos out of a frown, and while there’s certainly more warmth to him than meets the eye (or media, as it were), it’s more flicker than flame.
