West Chester man arrested on robbery charges

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a wanted man on gun and drug charges following an investigation. Authorities state that on April 11 at approximately 6:03 a.m., members of Wilmington’s Drug, Organized Crime, and Vice Division, with the assistance of the United States Marshals Service Task Force, executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Eastlawn Avenue following an investigation. During the execution of the search warrant, 36-year-old Timothy Thomas attempted to flee from police on foot. He was quickly taken into custody without incident. Thomas had numerous outstanding warrants for his arrest. Police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun, 40 Oxycodone pills, 11.5 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and $1,410 in currency.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 9 HOURS AGO