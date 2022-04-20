ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester man arrested on robbery charges

Cover picture for the articleWEST CHESTER — A West Chester man has been arrested in connection with a robbery that took place in West Chester earlier this month. On April 6, 2022, at 9 p.m., the West Chester Police Department responded to the 200 block of North Darlington Street for a report of a domestic...

