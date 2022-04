MOUNT UNION — Both the Mount Union boys and girls teams defeated their respective opponents in their Inter-County Conference dual track and field meet Wednesday. For the boys, the Trojans came out on top over Fannett-Metal by the final score of 118-26. The Trojans placed first in 15 out of the 18 total events. Alex Kyle placed first in all three throwing events.

MOUNT UNION, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO