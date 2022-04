By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pitt fired a security guard after they let a man into the Forbes Hall dorm on Tuesday afternoon. The man was not permitted to be in the building and the university says he was identified and given a warning. From there, Pitt said the security guard, who works for Allied Universal has been dismissed. An investigation is underway. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 28 DAYS AGO