Boston, MA

Boston College Football NFL Draft Profile: Brandon Sebastian

By WillBagz83
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter redshirting his freshman season, Sebastian was a four year starting corner back for the Eagles. The Connecticut native had flashes of big play potential, making big plays when the Eagles’ defense needed them. He has great ball skills and will fight for any jump balls that come his way. Sebastian...

