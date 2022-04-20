Fire forces evacuation of dorm at Texas university; 3 hurt

Texas State Technical College’s newest dorm has been evacuated and closed to students after the State Fire Marshal’s Office found numerous fire hazards, including a damaged sprinkler system, exposed electrical wiring and gaps that would let fire spread more rapidly if one occurred. In early February, TSTC reported...
MANSFIELD, Texas (KWTX) - A early morning crash into a natural gas pipeline lead to residents of Mansfield to evacuate and highways to close. The accident occurred at around 1 a.m. March 23 near US 287 and State Highway 360, resulting in a large fire that has since been extinguished.
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Evacuation orders are in effect for parts of Brown and Comanche Counties, after the Ramsey Fire was rekindled Saturday. According to a Facebook post from the Brownwood Police Department (BPD), there is no threat to Brownwood, Early or Blanket. They said the fire is moving northeast, away from Blanket. Evacuation […]
After being picked up by a tornado and found dangling from a tree, a 6-year-old girl is in critical condition. Miriam Rios was severely injured when an EF-3 tornado with winds of 165 mph ripped through her family's house in Texas. After an EF-3 tornado swept apart her family's mobile...
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - Boulder police say about 1,200 people are being ordered to evacuate due to a wildfire in the area. The fire is burning in protected wildland in the area of the Table Mesa neighborhood near the National Center for Atmospheric Research. Authorities are calling it the NCAR...
Over the weekend a bloody and terrifying scene broke out in the middle of daylight right in front of the upscale Galleria Mall. Just a month after one man was run over and killed inside the Galleria Mall parking garage, another disturbing event occurred. POLICE DISPATCHED TO AN EMERGENCY. Around...
Almost every city in Louisiana is the "Official Capitol" of something, but who knew we had so many different Louisiana state symbols?. We all know the Louisiana state bird is the mosquito. Oh, sorry...it's the brown pelican. Obviously, Louisiana's state song is "You Are My Sunshine". But, do you know what the official state poem, state mineral, or state gemstone is?
An unlicensed 15-year-old girl behind the wheel of her mom's car hit a woman crossing the street in Houston's Asiatown on Monday afternoon, police say. The woman, who fell to the street, was pronounced dead on scene, according to Asst. Chief Thomas Hardin of the Houston Police Department who spoke at the scene. The collision happened at the intersection of United and Sovereign drives around 12:25 p.m. The girl was eastbound on United Drive and made a northbound turn onto Sovereign Drive when she hit the woman.
The sprinkler system at Norfolk State University's Babbette B. Smith North Hall were activated after a small fire late Thursday night, leading to students having to be relocated. Read more: https://bit.ly/3D8LVsm.
Massachusetts may have the oldest home in this country, and Rhode Island may be home to the oldest bar, but Oklahoma is home to one of the most ruthless white-collar serial killers of all time. Meet William K Hale. A once-Texan turned Oklahoma cattle baron whose legacy lives on as...
Two women whose murder convictions stemming from a shooting outside a Westlake church a decade ago were overturned by an appeals court panel are expected to be released from custody, with prosecutors announcing Wednesday they were unable to pursue a retrial due to changes in state law. A three-justice panel...
Chattanooga, TN – Officials said the unidentified student was reportedly found dead in their dorm room on Wednesday. The student was found to be non-responsive in their on-campus apartment during a routine scheduled room-safety check. The Chattanooga Police Department is currently investigating the death, but there is no foul...
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Lisa Wells looked out the window of her home office and saw a plume of smoke. Before long, the smoke blackened, the wind intensified and entire trees were consumed by flames. In what felt like seconds, her family moved Tuesday from a get-ready-to-go status to...
Conservative activist Steven Hotze on Wednesday was indicted on two felony charges related to his alleged involvement in an air conditioning repairman being held at gunpoint in 2020 during a bizarre search for fraudulent mail ballots that did not exist, according to his attorney, Gary Polland. Hotze, 71, was indicted...
Texas game wardens had developed a lead, and on April 13, they pursued it. Two wardens conducted an inspection of a San Antonio seafood restaurant and found essentially what their research said they would: 381 whole shark fins and an additional 29 pounds of shark fin meat, in a commercial freezer.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Oklahoma man was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison Wednesday for conspiring to smuggle guns through Arkansas to Mexican drug cartels. In a statement, federal prosecutors said Andrew Scott Pierson was sentenced in Little Rock, Arkansas, for his Nov. 9 guilty plea. The 46-year-old Jay, Oklahoma, man faced up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $1 million at sentencing.
PHOENIX (AP) — A prisoner scheduled to be executed in three weeks in what would be Arizona’s first use of the death penalty in nearly eight years will die by lethal injection and not in the gas chamber — a method that hasn’t been used in the United States in more than two decades.
