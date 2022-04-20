ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The ultimate waste': Young people say no to TikTok, social media

Gen Z are known for being glued...

TikTok Doctor Jennifer Lincoln takes her knowledge to social media

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You may recognize Dr. Jennifer Lincoln from her viral TikToks.She's amassed an audience of over 2.6 million followers on the app by teaching sexual and reproductive health in small, digestible videos. CBS 2's Jamaica Ponder sat down with Dr. Lincoln to learn more. When asked why is social media such a useful platform for the information and how does it makes it easier to connect, the doctor said it was a natural choice."When Americans are on their phones for over two hours every day, that's a great place to put good information and unfortunately there's a lot of misinformation,...
The One Social Media App You Should Never Download To Your iPhone–It’s So Dangerous!

When it comes to being cautious about what you download, there’s no doubt that social media apps are the ones experts are usually cautioning us to be on high alert about. Given how many features they boast, how many functions they serve, and how much personal information they usually require from you, it’s no surprise that these apps could be the most detrimental to your online privacy and data. But if you’re doing a little spring cleaning on your phone and want to delete a few apps, there’s one you should start with. This is the one social media app you should never download to your iPhone — it’s so dangerous.
How to turn off your active status on Facebook

A couple of clicks will let you hide whether you're online. Facebook lets your friends see when you are active on the site or using the Facebook Messenger app. If you don’t want anyone to know if you are online or not, turning off your active status is the best way to do so. Here’s how to turn off your active status on Facebook.
How to tag someone on Facebook

Let someone know they're being talked about. When posting a photo or a story on Facebook, you may want to notify the people in the photo or story that they have been mentioned. The fastest way to notify them is to tag them, which sets off a Facebook notification to that person that they are the topic of conversation. But how do you tag someone on Facebook and what do you do if someone tags you?
Netflix users complain about streaming service’s ‘nasty’ new feature that blocks screenshots

Netflix has attracted criticism for apparently blocking the ability to take screenshots on the interface. In recent days, subscribers have complained that they are no longer able to take screenshots while watching shows or films on Netflix.The streaming giant, however, does not block screenshots. Many web browsers have what is called Digital Rights Management (DRM), which protects and restricts screenshotting or any other capturing of movies or TV shows. It is unclear when exactly DRM was rolled out for individual browsers. At the time of writing, it is not possible to screenshot Netflix on Chrome or Safari. The...
What Happened to TRUTH Social and Is It Still Working?

The word that Fox News has joined Donald Trump’s TRUTH Social platform is apparently fake news. On April 14, a spokesperson from Trump’s favorite news outlet told Axios that an account under the Fox News name that appeared recently on the new social media platform wasn't authorized. What happened to TRUTH Social and is anyone using the platform?
Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news

Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
Woman leaves the internet in stitches after complaining that her boyfriend is 'spending all his free time' digging a TUNNEL on a property he inherited - revealing he's spent A YEAR on project with no end in sight

Social media users are abuzz over one woman's bizarre relationship problem: Her boyfriend spends nearly all of his free time digging a tunnel on his property. The 27-year-old woman posted anonymously on Reddit, writing that her 31-year-old boyfriend has spent about a year working on his 'remarkably deep' tunnel — and while he is always 'happy' when he comes home from hours of digging, she's worried about his physical safety and mental health.
