ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Hayden Christensen binged all ‘Star Wars’ movies, TV shows for ‘Kenobi’

By Jack Hobbs
New York Post
New York Post
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aqpb1_0fEcqgca00
"Star Wars" actor Hayden Christensen reportedly binged all nine films as well as two animated tv shows to get into the role of Darth Vader. Everette Collection

He is preparing for his return to a galaxy far far away.

“Star Wars” actor Hayden Christensen revealed that in order to prepare for his return to the galactic franchise, he binged all of the movies as well as the animated shows.

“I went back and rewatched all the films,” Christensen, 41, told Entertainment Weekly.

After playing the role of Anakin Skywalker and Darth Vader in the prequel trilogy, Christensen will once again don the mask of the villainous Darth Vader for Disney’s new “Kenobi” series that is set to stream in May of this year.

“And I also got into the animated shows, ‘The Clone Wars’ and ‘Rebels.'”

Hayden Christensen’s casting in the series was announced in December of 2020 during Disney’s investor day. The series is likely to pit Christensen against Ewan McGregor, 51, who plays Vader’s former master and the titular character, Obi-wan Kenobi.

“They did a lot with these characters in those shows. And they did further explore the relationship,” said Christensen regarding the animated shows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48UfWx_0fEcqgca00
The upcoming Disney show teases a rematch between Christensen and McGregor.

“There was interesting stuff there to learn about. It was great fun getting to go back and re-immerse yourself in this world that just continues to grow and become more and more vast.”

Ewan McGregor also admitted to doing some homework prior to filming the show — though not as in-depth as his co-star.

“It was interesting to watch our films because I hadn’t seen them since they came out, not at all,” said McGregor.

“So it was cool to see and interesting to watch them and enjoy them without all of the noise that was around when they came out.”

Even though Obi-wan is not in all nine films, McGregor said he watched all nine just to get back into the world.

“I watched them from start to finish,” said McGregor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yejbe_0fEcqgca00
Ewan McGregor(left) and Hayden Christensen(right) both prepared for their roles in “Kenobi” by rewatching all the films.

“All nine movies. Just to get back in that world.”

Hayden Christensen is slated to reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker in the upcoming Disney series “Ashoka” starring Rosario Dawson as Skywalker’s former apprentice.

“Kenobi” is set to debut on Disney Plus on May 27, 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
startattle.com

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Episode 1) Disney+, Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, trailer, release date

Obi-Wan Kenobi is a miniseries that is set 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith” where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat – the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. Startattle.com – Obi-Wan Kenobi | Disney+.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Star Wars: Ahsoka Star Rosario Dawson Was Shocked To Be Working With Mark Hamill

The Book of Boba Fett kind of turned into The Mandalorian season 2.5 towards the end of its six-episode run. The series featured an episode that focused primarily on Pedro Pascal's Djin Djarin, and the episode after focused on his characters relation ship with Grogru. In that same episode Rosario Dawson appears as Ahsoka Tano alongside Mark Hamil's Luke Skywalker. It turns out that the actress didn't even know she was shooting the scene with the Jedi until the day of. A fan asked Dawson on Twitter if she geeked out while filming with Luke Skywalker and the actress had this to say.
MOVIES
Collider

'Obi-Wan Kenobi': Deborah Chow Calls Hayden Christensen's Darth Vader Return "Really Special"

Star Wars has found new life on Disney+ thanks to shows like The Mandalorian. While fans were left with mixed feelings over The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi looks to continue this new era of the franchise with a bang. The limited series is premiering in May and one of the most exciting elements of this upcoming show will be seeing Hayden Christensen returning to the franchise as Darth Vader. Now, in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, director Deborah Chow has talked about this iconic villain’s return.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

How Star Wars Created Young Luke Skywalker's Voice Without Mark Hamill Recording Any New Dialogue

The Star Wars franchise wowed fans with the digitally recreated young Luke Skywalker (complete with his signature look), who returned in The Book of Boba Fett following his previous cameo in Season 2 of The Mandalorian (a return that thrilled Mark Hamill and fans). Many were likely shocked to learn to Lucasfilm was able to craft both of the character's appearances without recording any new dialogue with Hamill. Now, viewers have a better idea of exactly how the company responsible for reviving the Jedi managed to create his vocals, and it was quite a process.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosario Dawson
Person
Hayden Christensen
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
GreenwichTime

Liam Neeson Would Return to ‘Star Wars’ but Only in a Movie: ‘I’m a Snob When It Comes to TV’

Liam Neeson’s Jedi master Qui-Gon Jinn died in “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace,” but that hasn’t stopped fans from hoping over the years that the actor might return to the franchise. Considering previously-thought dead “Star Wars” characters have popped up on screens (see Darth Maul in “Solo” and Boba Fett in “The Mandalorian” and “The Book of Boba Fett”), it’s entirely possible for Neeson to wield a lightsaber once again. The actor recently told ComicBook.com that he’s open to reprising Qui-Gon Jinn under one condition.
MOVIES
ComicBook

One of the Worst Marvel Movies is Trending on Netflix

It's a new month an with that comes all-new movies and shows for most of the different streaming services, like Netflix. The home of Stranger Things and recent feature film The Bubble is always full of surprises, especially when looking at the Top 10 lists that show what fans are watching around the country and the world. As of this writing there's a surprising Marvel movie that has leaped up into the Top 10 movies on Netflix in the United States, a movie that up until recently might have been called the worst vampire Superhero movie, 2004's Blade: Trinity.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Michael Keaton's New Batman Suit Reportedly Leaked

Batman '89 is back in style. Michael Keaton suits up as Batman in a reported leaked costume test revealing the new Batsuit. Because the Burtonverse Batman returns in two upcoming movies out of the DC universe, it's unclear if the purported first look is from Keaton's role in Batgirl (expected later in 2022 on HBO Max) or The Flash (in theaters 2023). With director Andy Muschietti's multiversal Flash movie now running late and racing into theaters next year, Batgirl will mark Keaton's first time donning the cape and cowl since Tim Burton's Batman Returns in 1992.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Movies#Film Star#Entertainment Weekly#Rebels
CinemaBlend

Helen Mirren Pays Tribute After Her Stepson, Mandalorian And Pam & Tommy Actor Rio Hackford, Dies At 51

The public has said goodbye to a significant number of Hollywood stars as of late and, sadly, yet another has left us far too soon. Rio Hackford, the actor and club owner known for his roles on shows like The Mandalorian and Pam & Tommy, has died at the age of 51. Hackford was the son of Parker director Taylor Hackford, the husband of Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren. Following her stepson’s death, Mirren took a moment to pay tribute to him.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Black Panther 2 Leak Reveals Riri Williams' Role in the Upcoming Sequel

There's a lot of anticipation right now for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever not just because it's the follow-up to the successful 2018 film, but also because it is expected to address who is going to take the Black Panther mantle due to the passing of Chadwick Boseman, who plated T'Challa.
MOVIES
Collider

Star Wars: 10 Characters Star Wars Fans Would Love To See In 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'

Star Wars fans are at the edge of their seats to see the new Obi-Wan Kenobi television series, and rightly so. There are some big names set to reprise their roles with the likes of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen returning to play Obi-Wan and Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader respectively, but there’s a good chance some others make an appearance too.
MOVIES
E! News

The CW Reveals the Fates of Your Favorite Shows, Including Riverdale

Watch: Sabrina Spellman Heads to "Riverdale": See Kiernan Shipka on Set. Order up a Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe shake, because we have a reason to celebrate. On Tuesday, March 22, the CW revealed the fates of seven TV shows, including Riverdale, The Flash and Walker. Thankfully, it was all good news, as the network revealed that the fan favorite shows would be back for additional seasons.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ClutchPoints

Hayden Christensen reveals his secret sauce to reprising Darth Vader role in Obi-Wan Kenobi

It’s no secret Hayden Christensen gets a lot of flak for his role as Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars’ prequel films in years past. Now, the sentiment has changed and fans are now looking forward to his comeback in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+. But before anyone even gets a glimpse of his Darth Vader, the actor reveals one epic detail that helped him prepare for his comeback.
MOVIES
The Independent

Netflix users complain about streaming service’s ‘nasty’ new feature that blocks screenshots

Netflix has attracted criticism for apparently blocking the ability to take screenshots on the interface. In recent days, subscribers have complained that they are no longer able to take screenshots while watching shows or films on Netflix.The streaming giant, however, does not block screenshots. Many web browsers have what is called Digital Rights Management (DRM), which protects and restricts screenshotting or any other capturing of movies or TV shows. It is unclear when exactly DRM was rolled out for individual browsers. At the time of writing, it is not possible to screenshot Netflix on Chrome or Safari. The...
TV SHOWS
epicstream.com

Star Wars: Disney+ Boba Fett Special to be Released on Star Wars Day

Back when The Mandalorian was first released, fans were so excited to see the first live-action Star Wars TV series, even earning the deep-dive program Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, with Disney+ delivering a similar behind-the-scenes experience with the upcoming Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett. As of now, it is currently unknown if the new installment of the upcoming Disney Gallery will be a one-off special or an episodic release, as What’s On Disney Plus only stated that the project was on the way. Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett is set to be released on May 4, which has become the official “Star Wars Day” for the whole franchise.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Beloved Bounty Hunter Rumored to Return for Obi-Wan Kenobi

Many Star Wars fans first met Boba Fett back in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, with the character's involvement in that film and subsequent sequel Star Wars: Return of the Jedi earning him a devoted following. He wasn't the only figure from that film to become a fan-favorite, despite minimal screen time, as the sequence in which Darth Vader offered bounty hunters the chance to apprehend Han Solo and the Millennium Falcon included the reveal of a variety of colorful characters, one of which is rumored to be making an appearance in Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Secret Star Wars TV Show Started Pre-Production: What Series Could it Be?

Lucasfilm has a lot on their plate right now with its roster packed with new titles such as Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Mandalorian Season 3, Ahsoka, Andor, The Acolyte, Lando, Rangers of the New Republic, and A Droid Story. However, reports circle at one secret Star Wars series that has been listed to be in pre-production. What could it be?
TV & VIDEOS
POPSUGAR

Here's Where "Obi-Wan Kenobi" Falls in the Star Wars Timeline

A number of live-action Star Wars projects have gotten the green light on Disney+ following the success of "The Mandalorian," and next up is the highly-anticipated "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series starring Ewan McGregor reprising his role as the titular character. Alec Guinness first brought Obi-Wan to life in the 1977 film before McGregor began portraying a younger version in the Star Wars prequel trilogy. The last time McGregor appeared as Obi-Wan was in the 2005 film "Revenge of the Sith." Now, McGregor will be bringing the Jedi to the small screen for the first time when "Obi-Wan Kenobi" premieres on May 25, aka the 45th anniversary of "Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope," the first film in the franchise.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Son of ‘Happy Days’ Star Marion Ross Says He’s Always Been in Awe While Working With Ron Howard

Jim Meskimen, the son of “Happy Days” star Marion Ross, recently opened up about what it is like for him to work alongside Ron Howard. While speaking to Fox News earlier this month, Meskimen stated that he met Ron Howard as a young man and worked for him when he was a teenager. This was notably before Howard became a “big-time” director. “He was always an aspiring director,” Meskimen recalled. “He asked me if I would work on weekends to help. I remember I worked maybe six weeks one summertime as he did one of his films.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

HBO Max Removes Iconic Burt Reynolds Movie

One of Burt Reynolds' most iconic movies has tragically left the HBO Max streaming catalog. Up until this month, Deliverance was available for subscribers to watch anytime. Now you'll have to look much further to find the infamous adventure drama. Deliverance is one of the biggest titles of the late...
MOVIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy