He's Back, But The Same! Piers Morgan Announces TV Return While Slamming Meghan Markle

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
 19 hours ago

Piers Morgan is making his return to the small screen, but it seems he didn't take the time away to self reflect, as he's already back to taking jabs at Meghan Markle.

One year after stepping down from Good Morning Britain over his rant about the royal that took a turn for the worst, Morgan announced his long-awaited return to TV.

Morgan announced his new TV show, titled Piers Morgan Uncensored , which is set to launch next week, ahead of his Thursday, April 21, appearance on British morning show Lorraine . While teasing that viewers can expect more scandalous views and controversial stances like never before on his new show, the embattled TV personality confirmed he would be "live and definitely uncensored."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oV9u4_0fEcqer800

And while he seems to be ready to move on from his past with his new business endeavor, Morgan still took his announcement as an opportunity to mock Good Morning Britain 's ratings ever since his departure last March and throw shade at the Duchess of Sussex.

"I’ll be returning to ITV tomorrow for first time since the Markle Debacle… live & definitely uncensored," Morgan tweeted Wednesday, April 20. "Should be fun… (may even storm back onto @GMB ⁩while I wait, & get those ratings back up).”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dYJ3G_0fEcqer800

As OK! reported, Morgan stormed off the GMB stage last year following an on-air spat with weatherman Alex Beresford over his comments about Markle, who Morgan questioned the sincerity of after she told Oprah Winfrey she had suicidal thoughts during her time as a senior working royal at the palace.

Only hours after he walked off his famed TV show, the network announced Morgan — who has expressed his distaste for the Suits actress multiple times on-air — "decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

MEGHAN MARKLE SPARKS SOCIAL MEDIA FURY AFTER INTRODUCING PRINCE HARRY AT INVICTUS GAMES — SEE WHY!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VUk4c_0fEcqer800

Given that Morgan refused to apologize for his statements about Markle, who he dubbed "Pinocchio Princess" after the controversial episode in a tweet, he ultimately left his position at GMB following his six-year run.

While teasing his upcoming show last month, Morgan shared in a statement, per New York Post, that he was "forced to leave a job that I loved at the peak of its success for having the audacity to express an honestly held opinion," referring to his last hosting stint.

The broadcaster added that he wanted Piers Morgan Uncensored to serve as "a platform for lively, vigorous debate, the news-making interviews, and that increasingly taboo three-letter word – fun. I also want it to annoy all the right people."

