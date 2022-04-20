ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged in Myrtle Beach wax museum shooting thought gun was a prop, police say

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
 17 hours ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man charged in Saturday’s shooting at the Hollywood Wax Museum in Myrtle Beach told investigators he thought the gun used to shoot a performer was a prop, police said on Wednesday.

Myrtle Beach police have charged Keal Latrell Brown, 39, with contributing to the delinquency of a minor for allegedly knowingly giving the gun to a minor after the incident. Police have not been able to determine the owner of the gun or who had it before the shooting.

According to warrants obtained by News13, Brown admitted in a post-Miranda statement to allowing a teenaged relative to take the gun from him.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday , police said investigators talked to Brown, the victim, witnesses, and also watched surveillance video of the incident, which happened just after 8 p.m Saturday at the museum, located in the 1800 block of 21st Avenue North.

Police said the shooting happened after Brown and several other people entered the museum and several people in the group were frightened by the victim, who was working as a performer in the haunted house. One person fell down, and during the scramble, a gun slid back and hit Brown in the foot.

Police said Brown told investigators he picked up the gun and fired twice, thinking that the gun was a prop and part of the experience. The victim was hit once in the shoulder.

Brown was arrested in the Charleston area after being identified as a suspect hours after the shooting, according to police. He could face additional charges, according to police.

He has been given a $25,000 cash or surety bond.

News13 has reached out to the wax museum for a response to the shooting and to find out whether guns are permitted inside the attraction, and has not heard back.

